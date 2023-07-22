It’s no secret that many of the biggest players in Scotland’s food and drink scene started out as humble street food operations.
While markets like the Dockyard Social, Big Feed or Edinburgh Street Food do a fantastic job of showcasing new talent all year round, summer is the season for spotting mobile chefs the wild with a number of exciting events like the Edinburgh Food Festival or Foodies Festivals taking place over the coming months.
From fish and chips using a recipe for batter that’s been perfected over decades to pioneers who are introducing Scottish audiences to a flavour of their childhood homes, here are ten street food stalls and vans to look out for:
Moskito Spanish Bites
Tapas is the name of the game at this street food outlet which serves from a vintage converted horsebox.
Since opening in 2018 they have twice been finalists at the British Street Food Awards thanks to their ‘Spanish favourites with a twist’.
No order is complete without a side of triple-cooked patatas bravas which have been on the menu since their very first event.
The Peruvian
Upon moving to Scotland, Carlo Carozzi found himself frustrated with the lack of places to find the traditional Peruvian food he had grown up with.
Deciding to take matters into his own hands, he launched The Peruvian in 2017 hoping that the people of Edinburgh would welcome a taste of his home city of Lima.
Since then, he has become a regular on the street food circuit with big bold flavours packed into generous portions of smoked pork or Tequeños.
Aberdam
The story of Aberdam began when business partners David Griffiths and Michael Robertson were searching for a way to breathe life back into their home city of Aberdeen’s economy in the wake of the pandemic.
The solution turned out to be Dutch fries, heavily seasoned and then slathered in sauces ranging from pink garlic mayo to buffalo hot sauce.
The business has now expanded across multiple locations while a ‘Scran Van’ travels the country serving regular and supersized ‘Dirty Dutch Fries’ laden with the likes of salt and pepper chicken or crispy halloumi.
Doughman’s Land
Another converted horse box, the street food vendors chariot of choice, which has in this instance been kitted out with a blistering hot wood-fired oven by brothers Ryan and Jay Bharaj.
When they’re not catering to weddings, festivals and markets you’ll find them at their regular pitch on Derby Street in Glasgow’s Finnieston serving bubbly-crusted pizzas topped with Italian sausage or pepperoni and hot honey.
Ollie’s Pops
You’ll catch the Ollie’s Pops team around Inverness serving pulled meats and gourmet street food from their bright blue trailer.
They’re set to attend this year's Belladrum Festival too, for any music fans who are in search of a serving of loaded fries or honey chilli chicken.
Shuck Truck by Shrimpwreck
Shrimpwreck can trace its roots back to a first street food set up at Waverly Train Station in 2017.
They now have a permanent beachfront home in Portobello after receiving countless rave reviews and appearing on the BBC’s Million Pound Menu.
This year, the team has launched the ‘Shuck Truck’ which caters to private events and festivals with a selection of fresh oysters, lobster and seasonal grilled fish.
Screaming Peacock
A family-run business based in Fife with sustainability at the core of all that they do.
Expect ‘Screamer’ burgers with wild venison or a ‘Scratcher’ with Scottish pheasant and grilled gouda on offer at their vibrant blue and green-toned trailers.
Even their burger sauce is made from scratch with paprika, a glug of sherry and a handful of ‘secret ingredients’.
Alandas Scottish Seafood
This East Lothian-based family business first opened over three decades ago with a mission to serve the best fish and chips in Scotland and has evolved to offer a stellar street food menu.
Visitors to last month’s Royal Highland Show might well have discovered the many seafood treats on offer at Alandas for themselves with garlic butter and chilli king prawns or crispy haddock sandwiches proving a hit.
Caravan of Courage
One for the veggies.
And what a good one at that.
The Caravan of Courage travels across central Scotland showing that vegan bites can be just as exciting as anything else on offer.
Junk food favourites like hotdogs and cheeseburgers can be found alongside lighter options of grilled falafel flatbreads or ‘sunshine bowls’.
Tagliotello
Tagliotello came to be when a talented home chef saw a chance to bring something different to the Highland street food scene.
Made fresh on a daily basis using organic British semolina from Shipton Mill, different varieties of pasta are served with sauces that marry Scottish and Italian flavours like venison Bolognese or smoked ‘Dunlop Mac’ made with Connage Dairy cheese.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here