The owner of an Italian restaurant in Glasgow's west end says she was subjected to 'daily' anonymous hate mail after installing outdoor dining pods.

Giovannia Eusebi, whose family have a long history in the city's hospitality trade, said the abuse had included racially motivated material.

She said the last time this had happened was during the Second World War when her grandmother had "Tally go home" sprayed on the shop front of her cafe in Partick.

She did not say if the abuse had been reported to police.

Ms Eusebi is seeking a judical review over a council decision to ban the use of outdoor structures erected on Park Road.

The local authority say the dining pods contravene hospitality permissions because they cannot be removed each evening but say the business is entitled to use the space for additional tables and chairs.

Ms Eusebi has secured an interim order from the courts which should mean the enclosed structures remain in place until July 23, while the legal process continues.

She says she acted in good faith, following council guidance issued in July 2020 which "encouraged the use of structures to shield customers from the Glasgow weather". She claims the council failed to engage with her.

She said: "In the eight weeks throughout this ongoing ordeal, no one from Glasgow City Council, not one councillor, despite many letters, calls and appeals for dialogue, has engaged in any conversation with us directly.

"Consequentially, the lack of engagement from those who are supposed to represent us has unfortunately whipped up and legislated for inexcusable behaviour from a minority of people.

"We have been subjected, not only to anonymous hate mail on a daily basis, but also to that of which is racially motivated.

"The last time this happened to our family, my grandmother had “Tally go home” sprayed on the shop front of her café in Partick during the Second World War.

"Ironically, her husband was away fighting for the Scottish Southern Highlanders Regiment at the time.

"Our business, realising that the pandemic with its restrictions on trading is far from over and the unpredictability of the Scottish weather, embraced the government’s relaxation for the need for planning and building warrant permission and we noted the Glasgow Licensing Board’s supportive stance in approving temporary licences to support hospitality recovery.

"The Scottish government guidance to all local authorities was to “take a pragmatic and innovative approach to allow these areas to trade to help economic recovery

"Despite the public speculation, the erection of temporary, sustainable, outdoor dining structures outside our premises on Park Road was therefore not rogue, and was motivated in good faith based on all of these documents and guidance, to offer a safe and enjoyable space for our customers to dine with us."

Despite the abuse she was subjected to, the restaurateur says she had received "insurmountable" support from the public including regular customers.

She said: "Not only has the support locally not been heard but any formal views to the contrary, which could have been resolved with dialogue, were kept from us.

“We are a family business, born in Italy, but made in Glasgow.

"A business that has grown out of reciprocal goodwill from and to the citizens of this city; our local community.

"We continue to do our best for our staff, customers, and community with a good heart. Despite the challenges of the past year, that will never change.”

A council spokesman said it was only made aware of the structures when the owner asked for bollards to be removed during the installation process.

He added: "Subsequent to that we were in regular contact/dialogue with their legal representative on this issue, which is obviously their choice."