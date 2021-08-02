The opening date for Edinburgh’s Johnnie Walker Princes Street, one of the most eagerly anticipated new visitor experiences in Scotland, has officially been unveiled.

The former House of Fraser building in the capital’s West End will open its doors on September 6 2021, with tickets now available to purchase.

The experience, which takes visitors on an immersive journey through the 200-year old history behind the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky will be hosted across eight floors of the transformed landmark building on one of the Scottish capital’s most famous streets.

With tickets set to fly, Scotch whisky fans and Edinburgh experience enthusiasts, eager to get a first glimpse of the attraction are advised to book as early as possible at the Johnnie Walker website.

Guests will be able to relax and enjoy the views from stunning bars and restaurants in the renovated building, which for generations has been a well-known spot in Edinburgh.

Among them are the 1820 rooftop bar, offering breath-taking views across the city and Edinburgh Castle, and The Label Studio which will host a variety of live events and performances throughout the year.

As well as enjoying the food and drink destination, guests can embark on a one-of-a-kind immersive personalised Journey of Flavour tour including a trip through Johnnie Walker whisky’s epic search for flavour, a sensory experience offering a curated exploration of Scottish whiskies, and the opportunity to discover the inspiring stories behind the brand.

The building also features an extensive retail space with an unrivalled selection of exclusive Johnnie Walker Scotch whiskies and merchandise, including limited edition bottlings.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street sits at the heart of Diageo’s £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland and follows the opening of new experiences at the Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Over the past year we have faced unprecedented challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic but now we can finally start the countdown to the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“We have built an incredibly talented and diverse team who will bring the Johnnie Walker story to life, creating a world-class experience for our guests.

“Johnnie Walker Princes Street will offer something unlike any other visitor experience in Scotland. It will be a venue for everyone, whether that’s visitors to Scotland or local people in Edinburgh, Scotch whisky lovers or those savouring Scotch whisky for the first time. We can’t wait for you to join us.”

During the pandemic, the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s number one priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its staff, visitors and communities and as such has put a number of measures in place, in line with Scottish Government guidelines, which ensure a Covid-safe environment without impacting on guests’ overall experience.

To keep visitors healthy, there will be reduced store capacity, a one-way system clearly marked throughout the experience, extra cleaning and hygiene routines, physical distancing, hand sanitiser stations, while guests will also be required to wear masks and encouraged to make any payments via contactless methods.

Advance pre-booking of the experience is highly recommended. Tickets for the Johnnie Walker Princes Street tours start from £25, which includes a 90-minute tour and three personalised Scotch whisky drinks.

Guests can enjoy the bars without having to book a tour ticket, with details on how to make a reservation coming soon. The ground floor retail space can also be accessed without a ticket.

To sign up to the Johnnie Walker Princes Street mailing list and for more information, visit www.johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com.