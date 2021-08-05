GLASGOW'S first Michelin starred restaurant in nearly 20 years is about to take the culinary experience for diners in the city to a different level with the chance to book a place at a luxury chef's table.

Cail Bruich has developed a unique opportunity which is available from October onwards and is linking up with world renowned champagne house Krug.

It has announced the launch of a new and exclusive Chef’s Table experience, in partnership with Krug Champagne. Head chef Lorna McNee has devised a bespoke tasting menu for two to be served at a specially commissioned handcrafted table, created by local company Tabula Rasa Design. The restaurant is taking bookings now, for the table, for October onwards.

It comes after Cail Bruich earned Glasgow its first Michelin star for the first time in 18 years earlier this year.

While the restaurant ran an at home service will lockdown restrictions were in place, it wasn't until May that they could welcome diners back with the coveted award taking pride of place on the restaurant wall.

Cail Bruich launches chef's table experience

This experience would set you back £400 for two with drinks on top.

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Krug Champagne on arrival, before enjoying a tasting menu which will feature Lorna’s Krug x Onion dish that was developed as part of Krug’s single ingredient programme. The tasting menu is priced at £200 per person.

Specially designed chef's table for Cail Bruich

The table, which will overlook the kitchen, was crafted by Glasgow-based Tabula Rasa Design which specialises in creating handcrafted furniture made from live edge timber slabs. It has been made from Scottish Wych Burr Elm wood, it tells the story of the restaurant’s ethos and showcases its commitment to using only the finest seasonal ingredients available. The table features intricate details that have been created using Portuguese Rubber Tree bark and living plants; and a beautiful drawer liner was hand drawn by textile designer & illustrator, Rachel Eva Taylor, highlighting the seasonal produce featured on the restaurant menus.

Head chef Lorna McNee said: “Chris and I are extremely passionate about what we do and have a great mutual respect for one another’s craft. We see the Chef’s Table experience as a unique way of showcasing all the talent throughout our team. There are few industries in the world where guests can get a front seat in the heart of the engine room and experience our craft first-hand.”

“We are really looking forward to wowing our guests with an extra special experience that showcases what Cail Bruich is all about”.

Head chef Lorna McNee was delighted to earn the Michelin star

Ms McNee was appointed head chef at Cail Bruich in August 2020, a step up from her previous role as sous chef at two Michelin starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie where she had started her career as an apprentice. In 2019 she appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu and was named “Champion of Champions”.

Dishes on her most recent tasting menu include West coast crab, green tomato, Cail Bruich garden herbs, elderflower; Stuffed Scrabster turbot, broad bean, garden pea, dill, consommé; Sladesdown farm duck, duck liver, beetroot, honey, potato, spiced sauce; and Coconut, pineapple, exotic fruit compote, piña colada sorbet.

Reservations for the Chef’s Table are now open on a rolling basis up to 90 days in advance.