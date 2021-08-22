Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is said to be considering opening a new Scottish restaurant, 17 years after his Glasgow eatery closed its doors.
According to reports in the Sunday Times, the chef is being linked to a deal that could could see him take over premises currently occupied by the Refinery restaurant in the up-market St Andrew Square.
It follows an announcement by Drake & Morgan, the London restaurant group, confirming that the Refinery would close next month after the chain was unexpectedly served notice by its Luxembourg-based landlord, St Andrew Square SARL.
According to the report, sources said that staff were told their jobs were going "because Gordon Ramsay had bought the building".
A spokeswoman for the chef told the newspaper she could not comment "at this point" on the claims.
Ramsay opened Amaryllis at the five-star One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow's west end - now known as Hotel du Vin, in 2001.
In just seven months, it was awarded a coveted Michelin star.
The restaurant was clouded by the death of Ramsay’s head chef, David Dempsey, in May 2003, closing a year later.
The chef later said of Amaryllis: “I felt the place didn’t deserve the star any more because David was no longer with us. David was that star.”
In January Glasgow's first Michelin star for 17 years was awarded to west end restaurant Cail Bruich.
