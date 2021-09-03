Which? has announced Lidl as the cheapest supermarket in the UK throughout August.
Comparing a basket of 23 grocery items throughout August (including own brand and name branded goods) Which? were able to compare the total cost across various supermarkets.
They gathered that Lidl customers would pay on average £24.11 for a shop that included items such as fresh produce (eggs, apples etc) and branded goods like Hovis.
Asda, Tesco, Sainbury's and Morrisons cost more
This price beat out the big four supermarkets (Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s) as well as Aldi by just 43p.
The most expensive supermarket was more than £9 pricier than Lidl for an equivalent basket of groceries.
We reveal the cheapest supermarket in August. The difference between the cheapest and most expensive was £9 for an equivalent basket of groceries.— Which? (@WhichUK) September 3, 2021
https://t.co/gjboMOKkkR
Earlier this year, Which? named Lidl as the Cheapest Supermarket 2020, highlighting their low prices in comparison with other supermarkets.
Which? checks the prices of hundreds of grocery items at every major supermarket every day throughout the year, using an independent price comparison website
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.