Scotland’s only female Michelin star chef, Lorna McNee has been recognised by internationally renowned industry awards as one of the new talents of year.

Miss McNee is the only British chef to be given this accolade and features alongside some of the UK’s leading restaurant names including L’Enclume and Core, who were included in La Liste’s Top 1000 restaurants in the world.

After working as the late two-Michelin starred chef, Andrew Fairlie’s protégé in her early career, she chose to take up her first head chef role at Glasgow’s Cail Bruich in 2019. In just two years, she won a Michelin star to add to her already decorated career. From winning Scottish Chef of the Year (2017), BBC’s Great British Menu (2019), and being crowned the show’s ‘Champion of Champions’ Miss McNee has never been afraid to take on a challenge and explore an innovative yet elegant style of cooking.

In 2021 Lorna was also named one of Observer Food Monthly's "Stars of the future", one of the 100 most influential women in hospitality by Code Hospitality, was shortlisted for a GQ Food and Drink Award and Square Meal’s Female Chef of The Year.

Cail Bruich head chef Lorna McNee pictured holding the Michelin star plaque that the restaurant with general manager Chris Donnachie.

In January Ms McNee earned a first Michelin star for Glasgow in 18 years when Cail Bruich was awarded the culinary accolade.

Miss McNee said: "This truly is an honour to be recognised by La Liste and especially as the only chef to represent Scotland and the UK in this category. I am delighted to be noted alongside other talented chefs from around the world and look forward to celebrating this accolade."

Cail Bruich earned a Michelin star in January

La Liste is a compilation of hundreds of guidebooks, publications, and online reviews finely filtered by an international board to select the world’s best restaurant and chefs. The awards started in 2015 and are viewed as an elite platform to showcase the very best within the industry covering 10 categories including the Innovation Award, Sustainability Award, and Hidden Gem Award.