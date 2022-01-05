McDonald's has released new vegan burger the McPlant in all UK and Ireland chains following a successful trial run.
The McPlant was co-developed with Beyond Meat and is marked as the fast-food giant's first official fully plant-based burger option.
Taking over three years to develop the new item features a Beyond Meat Patty with a vegan cheese slice based on pea protein, vegan sauce, vegan sesame bun, mustard, onions, pickles, ketchup, lettuce, and tomatoes.
It’s official, the McPlant is here 🙌🏼 🌱— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) December 8, 2021
It joins the menu as part of Veganuary and the chain has also confirmed that the vegan option is cooked separately from all other McDonald's products and use dedicated utensils.
The Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald's UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare said: "We’re so pleased that our McPlant is now officially ‘everywhere’ and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.
"We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October and now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it."
Adding that they are " proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. It’s our same iconic taste – but plant-based."
