STRICTLY Come Dancing stars have been spotted dining at a popular Glasgow restaurant.
Dan Walker, Nadiya Bychkova, and Kai Widdrington were pictured enjoying a meal at Mother India's Cafe in the city on Friday night.
The trio beamed for a snap posted on BBC Breakfast host Dan's Instagram page captioned, "What a great night out in Glasgow with these two. See you on Saturday Mash-Up in the morning."
The group appeared on CBBC's Saturday Mash-Up, a children's entertainment programme, yesterday with filming for the episode taking place in Glasgow.
Dan, Nadiya, and Kai all took to the Strictly ballroom last year for the 19th series of the popular BBC show.
Dan was the tenth contestant to leave the show after he and his pro dance partner Nadiya wound up in a dance-off with Kai and his partner, TV presenter AJ Odudu.
