Tesco has issued a recall of some of its pastry items with certain use by dates because they might contain salmonella.
The products in questions are the Tesco Finest Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 320G (UK only), Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 375G and Tesco Pizza Dough 400G and the date of recall is Tuesday January 11, 2022.
The supermarket is asking that customers who have bought the products avoid using them and instead return them to a Tesco store.
Batches of Tesco Finest Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 320G (UK only) which are affected are those with a use by date of Friday January 14, 2022.
Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 375G with use by dates of both Monday January 24 and Tuesday January 25, 2022 are also affected.
Batches of Tesco Pizza Dough 400G which are affected are those with a use by date of Monday January 17, 2022.
We’re recalling certain date codes of various Tesco chilled ready-to-roll pastry products, as they may contain salmonella. Please find out more at: https://t.co/6lBFiMgFZY pic.twitter.com/KOeXrEald0— Tesco (@Tesco) January 11, 2022
A full refund will be issued to customers returning the products and a receipt is not needed to do this.
You can use Tesco’s store locator to find a store.
If you’d like to find out more, you can call Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.
