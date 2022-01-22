They say the way to someone's heart is through their stomach - why not put it to the test at one of these fine dining restaurants in Edinburgh
Whether you're looking to plan the perfect Valentine's meal or you're one true love is simply food, we've got your back.
We have rounded up the best fine dining restaurants in the capital to help you plan your romantic evening out.
These are the top five fine dining spots in Edinburgh according to their Tripadvisor reviews - Bon Appétit!
Best fine dining restaurants in Edinburgh
Number One at The Balmoral
Impress the love in your life with a booking at the popular Number One at the Balmoral with a special night with just the two of you.
Where: 1 Princes Street The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ Scotland
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin star
Number of 'Excellent reviews': 1438
Read Number One at The Balmoral's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a table via Tripadvisor.
READ MORE: 20 of the most stylish places to eat, drink and stay in Scotland
READ MORE: Valentine's Day 2022: Flowers from Moonpig, InterFlora, Bloom and Wild and more
Purslane Restaurant
If you're struggling with ideas on how to treat your Valentine this year, we recommend booking a table at Purslane Restaurant on St. Stephen Street.
Where: 33A St. Stephen Street, Edinburgh EH3 5AH Scotland
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin plate
Number of 'Excellent reviews': 951
Read Purslane Restaurant's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a table via Tripadvisor.
Aizle
Spoil that special someone with a delightful dinner at Aizle on Charlotte's Square this February 14.
Where: 38 Charlotte Square Garden Room, The Kimpton Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH8 9QY Scotland
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin plate
Number of 'Excellent reviews': 806
Read Aizle's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a table via Tripadvisor.
Dean Banks At The Pompadour
We must admit that we're not surprised to Dean Banks At The Pompadour on this list- we're already planning our romantic evening out in our heads!
Where: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian Princes Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AB Scotland
Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin plate
Number of 'Excellent reviews': 107
Read Dean Banks At The Pompadour's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a table via Tripadvisor.
The Kitchin
Rounding up the top is Tom Kitchin's Michelin starred restaurant in Leith.
Where: 78 Commercial Quay, Edinburgh EH6 6LX Scotland
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 with a Michelin star
Number of 'Excellent reviews':3286
Read The Kitchin's reviews via Tripadvisor.
Book a table via Tripadvisor.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.