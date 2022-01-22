They say the way to someone's heart is through their stomach - why not put it to the test at one of these fine dining restaurants in Edinburgh

Whether you're looking to plan the perfect Valentine's meal or you're one true love is simply food, we've got your back.

We have rounded up the best fine dining restaurants in the capital to help you plan your romantic evening out.

These are the top five fine dining spots in Edinburgh according to their Tripadvisor reviews - Bon Appétit!

HeraldScotland: Snacks at Dean Banks At The Pompadour. Credit: TripadvisorSnacks at Dean Banks At The Pompadour. Credit: Tripadvisor

Best fine dining restaurants in Edinburgh

Number One at The Balmoral

Impress the love in your life with a booking at the popular Number One at the Balmoral with a special night with just the two of you.

Where: 1 Princes Street The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin star

Number of 'Excellent reviews': 1438

Purslane Restaurant

If you're struggling with ideas on how to treat your Valentine this year, we recommend booking a table at Purslane Restaurant on St. Stephen Street.

Where: 33A St. Stephen Street, Edinburgh EH3 5AH Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin plate

Number of 'Excellent reviews': 951

HeraldScotland: Smoked and confit salmon with pickled vegetables at Purslane Restaurant. Credit: TripadvisorSmoked and confit salmon with pickled vegetables at Purslane Restaurant. Credit: Tripadvisor

Aizle

Spoil that special someone with a delightful dinner at Aizle on Charlotte's Square this February 14.

Where: 38 Charlotte Square Garden Room, The Kimpton Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH8 9QY Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin plate

Number of 'Excellent reviews': 806

Dean Banks At The Pompadour

We must admit that we're not surprised to Dean Banks At The Pompadour on this list- we're already planning our romantic evening out in our heads!

Where: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian Princes Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AB Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0 with a Michelin plate

Number of 'Excellent reviews': 107

HeraldScotland: Smoked Exmoor sturgeon, beetroot, horseradish, Oscietra caviar at Number One at The Balmoral. Credit: TripadvisorSmoked Exmoor sturgeon, beetroot, horseradish, Oscietra caviar at Number One at The Balmoral. Credit: Tripadvisor

The Kitchin

Rounding up the top is Tom Kitchin's Michelin starred restaurant in Leith.

Where: 78 Commercial Quay, Edinburgh EH6 6LX Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 with a Michelin star

Number of 'Excellent reviews':3286

