Hollywood star Brendan Fraser took a break from his busy filming schedule to visit one of Glasgow's most popular Italian restaurants this afternoon.

Staff at Caprese Don Costanzo were thrilled to serve the A list actor who is currently in town shooting scenes for his role as 'Firefly', the villain in HBO's Batgirl.

A member of the team posted a photo on the West End restaurant's social media pages today saying: "This afternoon we had the pleasure of hosting Hollywood legend Brendan Fraser."

 

This isn't the first time that the George of The Jungle star has stepped out to sample some of Glasgow's finest food offerings this month.

Last week Fraser, 53, indulged in some Indian food at Bantawala on Byres Road much to the delight of their staff.

 