McDonald’s is set to add an iconic item to its UK menu for the first time.

The fast food chain will be swapping beef patties for crispy chicken fillets as the chicken Big Mac is added to the menu in days.

The burger will be available in the 1,300 stores across the UK from February 2 and will remain on the menu until March 15.

How much will the Chicken Big Mac cost?





Prices will vary across stores although the chicken version will be 50p more expensive than its beef counterpart.

The sandwich will cost £4.09 while a medium meal including fries and a drink will be £5.59.

The Chicken Big Mac is already available in other countries including Australia but this is the first time it will be available in the UK.

McDonald’s fans fume as Breakfast Wraps and Bagels scrapped

Bad news: Bagels and Breakfast Wraps are officially gone from the menu.



Good news: You can get a McMuffin for 99p today via the McDonald’s App…



The news comes after furious fans of the restaurant threatened to boycott the fast food giant over a controversial change to its breakfast menu.

In a post shared on the chain's social media channels, McDonald’s revealed that Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps would not be returning to the menu.

A post read: "It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with Breakfast Bagels & Breakfast Wraps.

"Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps will not be returning to the menu. We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore."

It added: "We want our fans to know this is a mutual decision, to the extent that a bagel can make its own decision.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported our union. As for the rumours that there will be a new breakfast bae on the scene later this year... no comment.

"But it's now time to say, 'that's a wrap'. And bagel.”