There are few things in life as tasty as a homemade pizza. Yes, shop bought is delicious too. But homemade base, sauce and toppings… perfect!
Making your own pizza is becoming increasingly popular, and with today being National Pizza Day (not that we need an excuse to have pizza) why not treat yourself to a pizza oven to up your cooking game?
Pizza ovens help cook your pizza much quicker due to the heat and they also create a much nicer crust.
Convinced yet?
We’ve put together a list of some of the best pizza ovens on the market to take your homemade pizza to the next level.
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
This Ooni pizza oven is fuelled by hardwood pellets and can cook a 12” pizza. It can reach 500 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook a stone-baked pizza in 60 seconds!
Shop the Ooni range of pizza ovens on the website here.
Wowcher
This pizza oven on Wowcher is a total bargain at only £99! It can fit an 11” pizza and reaches temperatures of 400 degrees.
It is fuelled by biomass pellets or wood for an authentic wood-fired taste. You’ll have to be quick, there is only a few available!
Morso Forno
In terms of pizza ovens, this one is a bit extra, and it’ll set you back £1799.95. But just look at it!
And it’s not just a pizza oven, you can grill anything from steaks, fish and lamb. Perfect for the ultimate garden party!
Shop the range of pizza ovens on the Direct Stoves website here.
