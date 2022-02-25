Cameron House Hotel, the luxury five-star resort located on the banks of Loch Lomond, is inviting candidates to step behind the scenes and join them at a Culinary Recruitment Showcase next month.

The resort is looking to expand its team across kitchens and restaurants as well as recruit employees for its front of house team, ahead of the highly anticipated opening of the Lochside bedroom and ballroom extension, this summer 2022.

On Thursday, 17 March, from 1pm to 5pm, anyone interested in a career within the hospitality sector including chefs, front of house and bar staff, are invited to Cameron House to enjoy a culinary afternoon and tour of the property.

Following an extraordinary restoration to the historical 17th century Baronial mansion in 2021, Cameron House Hotel is the prestigious home to a collection of 208 bedrooms including 28 suites. It is enriched by an award-winning spa with rooftop infinity pool, 18-hole championship golf course, a range of impressive restaurants and bars, elegant event & function spaces, a new state-of-the-art Leisure Club, 234-berth marina, and a choice of exhilarating and relaxing resort activities.

At the culinary recruitment event, potential candidates will be given an insight and the chance to sample the many different restaurants and styles of service across the five-star resort, including an overview of the local suppliers. Attendees can watch cooking demonstrations by the resort’s team of chefs, wines & spirits tastings by the resort sommelier, meet suppliers and sample the best of Scotland’s larder, and there is also the opportunity for question time for aspiring chefs.

The vacancies range from apprenticeships and graduate positions to senior management roles. A number of these roles are suited to young people both in and out of study, with flexible part time and full time positions available.

As one of the leading five-star resorts in Scotland, Cameron House offers all its employees an impressive benefits package and fantastic opportunities for career progression. Every new recruit will benefit from a three-day induction programme which will provide a complete introduction to the resort and its core values.

Clan Cameron benefits also include, tips and service charge, Pension Scheme, free meals on duty, enhanced holidays rising with service, free leisure club membership, employee care and counselling, discounts for dining, golf, spa, and activities, plus supplier local business discounts, free uniform, free parking, and long service awards.

And while Cameron House itself offers a huge range of activities across 400 acres of Scottish countryside, there’s also the wider Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park on your doorstep – just waiting to be explored in your free time.

Jennifer Jurgensen, Director of Human Resources at Cameron House, says: “We are excited to invite industry professionals, culinary and hospitality students, and interested job changers to explore careers in Food Preparation or Restaurant Service to a five-star afternoon at Cameron House.

“Behind the scenes tours will provide an insight into our large-scale operation, and our cooking and service demonstrations offer the opportunity to sample some of our menus and the first-class food and beverage on offer.

“Careers are on offer at every level from Apprenticeship through to Sous and Assistant Manager level, all underpinned with industry leading training and development.”

Roles are available at the resort’s six restaurants and five bars, including The Tavern, Cameron Grill, Tamburrini & Wishart, The Boat House, The Clubhouse and The Lobby Bar. Each offering its own unique charm and style of services.



Register your attendance on the Cameron House careers website careers.cameronhouse.co.uk

For more information, please call 01389 312 240 or email careers@cameronhouse.co.uk