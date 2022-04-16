Parents have been urged to avoid Kinder chocolates this Easter weekend amid a salmonella outbreak.
Health officials confirmed 70 children, most under the age of five, have fallen ill after consuming the products as of April 15.
It comes after Belgian authorities shut down a Ferrero factory in Arlon after numerous cases of the bacteria were linked to it across both Europe and the United States.
Now the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reminded Brits to throw out any of the products which many have been purchased for Easter.
UKHSA chief executive Dame Jenny Harries said: "We’re reminding people of the recall this bank holiday weekend as it’s possible these products have been bought and stored as gifts, or for events such as Easter trails.
"It’s crucial these products are not eaten and are discarded."
Dame Harries said that many of the children affected have had to be hospitalised as she warned that infection with salmonella, or salmonellosis, can be "severe".
Symptoms typically clear up within a few days, but can be more severe in young children, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system.
The UKHSA boss warned that "extra care" should be taken to ensure the recalled products are not gifted this Easter.
She added: "Thank you to parents and guardians who worked with us and other public health authorities in the UK to tell us what their children had eaten prior to becoming unwell – this allowed us to rapidly pinpoint a potential source of infection and helped food chain investigations both in this country and in Europe.
"We understand this has been a worrying time for these families, and their responses have helped to prevent more children and vulnerable adults being affected."
Salmonella can be spread from person to person as well as from food so families have been advised to enforce good hygiene products.
Emily Miles, Chief Executive of the Food Standards Agency, said: "As we go into the Easter weekend, we are strongly urging consumers to follow the advice in the latest recall notice and to check any Kinder products they might have already bought against the list detailed in the notice, as they may pose a risk to health.
"If they do have any products on the list, they should not eat them and should discard them immediately.
"We have emphasised to the business and the authorities in Belgium the importance of taking a precautionary approach to their recall and trust that they will continue to put consumers’ needs first in any action they take."
Which products have been recalled?
The following products have been recalled and regardless of best-before date, should not be eaten.
The recall includes:
- Kinder Surprise 20g and 3x 20g
- Kinder Surprise 100g
- Kinder Egg Hunt
- Kinder Mini Eggs
- Kinder Schoko-Bons
