Two Scottish cities have been named the cheapest and most expensive to be a student in the UK in a new study.

The study, conducted by tutoring experts Superprof, examined every university location across the UK, using data from Numbeo to find where students can live at the lowest cost.

Its analysis looked at various cost-of-living factors including the average price of weekly student accommodation, as well as the weekly cost of alcohol, fast-food, coffee and taxi fares.

Here are the Scottish cities that were named on both sides of the UK rankings.

Most affordable city to be a student

Aberdeen came in third place with an impressive average weekly spend of £134.90.

It actually tied with the Welsh city of Bangor for the cheapest weekly spend on alcohol, with an average pint of beer costing just £3.

'The Granite City' can also offer the cheapest cost of fast-food, coming in joint with Gloucester and Bangor, at £10 a week.

The Scottish city followed both Wolverhampton and Debry which boast average weekly spends of £120.90 and £133.80 respectively.

Aberdeen also scored higher than Stoke-On-Trent, Newcastle upon Tyne, Gloucester and Liverpool among others.

Top 10 cheapest places to be a student in the UK

This list shows the average weekly rent and the cost of a five-mile round taxi trip, along with the weekly average beer, coffee and fast food spend, finishing up with a weekly total.

Rent £81; taxi £10.72; beer £12.88; coffee £5.30; fast food £11; total £120.90 Derby: Rent £90; taxi £12.92; beer £14; coffee £4.88; fast food £11.98; total £133.80

Rent £94; taxi £13.56; beer £12; coffee £5.38; fast food £10; total £134.90 Stoke-on-Trent: Rent £101; taxi £10.24; beer £13.20; coffee £5.50; fast food £12; total £141.90

Rent £103; taxi £10.92; beer £14.80; coffee £5.66; fast food £12; total £146.40 Gloucester: Rent £108; taxi £16.04; beer £12.40; coffee £5.92; fast food £10; total £152.40

Rent £109; taxi £13.32; beer £16; coffee £5.40; fast food £11; total £154.70 Liverpool: Rent £110; taxi £10.04; beer £16; coffee £5.80; fast food £13; total £154.80

Rent £116; taxi £11.08; beer £13.80; coffee £4.84; fast food £10.50; total £156.20 Bangor: Rent £115; taxi £14.72; beer £12; coffee £6; fast food £10; total £157.70

Most expensive city to be a student

Unsurprisingly, Scotland's capital city Edinburgh ranks among the most expensive places to be a student in the whole of the UK.

Ranking in seventh place, students in Edinburgh are said to have an average weekly spend of £209.10.

This figure is based on weekly rent at approximately £159, taxi costs of £14.36. as well as the weekly average cost of beer (£18), coffee (£5.78) and fast food (£12).

Topping the national list was London with a staggering £284.10 weekly total with Bournemouth following close behind on £225.

Edinburgh ranked as more expensive than Manchester, Bath and Brighton which complete the list.

Top 10 most expensive places to be a student in the UK

This list shows the average weekly rent and the cost of a five-mile round taxi trip, along with the weekly average beer, coffee and fast food spend, finishing up with a weekly total.

London: Rent £224; taxi £17.85; beer £23.80; coffee £6.48; fast food £12; total £284.10

Rent £176; taxi £15.24; beer £16; coffee £5.72; fast food £12; total £225 Reading: Rent £169; taxi £13.76; beer £16; coffee £5.60; fast food £11; total £215.40

Rent £166; taxi £13.24; beer £16; coffee £6.60; fast food £10; total £211.80 Chichester: Rent £158; taxi £14.90; beer £20; coffee £5.80; fast food £12; total £210.70

Rent £160; taxi £14.42; beer £18; coffee £5.84; fast food £11; total £209.30 Edinburgh: Rent £159; taxi £14.36; beer £18; coffee £5.78; fast food £12; total £209.10

Rent £159; taxi £12.06; beer £16.16; coffee £5.98; fast food £12; total £205.20 Bath: Rent £155; taxi £13.76; beer £18; coffee £5.72; fast food £12; total £204.50

Speaking about the findings, a spokesperson for Superprof, said: “Undoubtedly, students are always looking to save money whilst living on a budget, so it is fantastic to see so many affordable areas in the UK where people at university can have a good time without having to break the bank.

“With cost-of-living currently on the rise, it is now more important than ever for students to know how to manage their money effectively. This ranking offers a valuable guide for prospective students into whereabouts in the UK their loan will stretch the furthest.”