Two Scottish cities have been named the cheapest and most expensive to be a student in the UK in a new study.
The study, conducted by tutoring experts Superprof, examined every university location across the UK, using data from Numbeo to find where students can live at the lowest cost.
Its analysis looked at various cost-of-living factors including the average price of weekly student accommodation, as well as the weekly cost of alcohol, fast-food, coffee and taxi fares.
Here are the Scottish cities that were named on both sides of the UK rankings.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Most affordable city to be a student
Aberdeen came in third place with an impressive average weekly spend of £134.90.
It actually tied with the Welsh city of Bangor for the cheapest weekly spend on alcohol, with an average pint of beer costing just £3.
'The Granite City' can also offer the cheapest cost of fast-food, coming in joint with Gloucester and Bangor, at £10 a week.
The Scottish city followed both Wolverhampton and Debry which boast average weekly spends of £120.90 and £133.80 respectively.
Aberdeen also scored higher than Stoke-On-Trent, Newcastle upon Tyne, Gloucester and Liverpool among others.
Top 10 cheapest places to be a student in the UK
This list shows the average weekly rent and the cost of a five-mile round taxi trip, along with the weekly average beer, coffee and fast food spend, finishing up with a weekly total.
- Wolverhampton: Rent £81; taxi £10.72; beer £12.88; coffee £5.30; fast food £11; total £120.90
- Derby: Rent £90; taxi £12.92; beer £14; coffee £4.88; fast food £11.98; total £133.80
- Aberdeen: Rent £94; taxi £13.56; beer £12; coffee £5.38; fast food £10; total £134.90
- Stoke-on-Trent: Rent £101; taxi £10.24; beer £13.20; coffee £5.50; fast food £12; total £141.90
- Newcastle upon Tyne: Rent £103; taxi £10.92; beer £14.80; coffee £5.66; fast food £12; total £146.40
- Gloucester: Rent £108; taxi £16.04; beer £12.40; coffee £5.92; fast food £10; total £152.40
- Plymouth: Rent £109; taxi £13.32; beer £16; coffee £5.40; fast food £11; total £154.70
- Liverpool: Rent £110; taxi £10.04; beer £16; coffee £5.80; fast food £13; total £154.80
- Lancaster: Rent £116; taxi £11.08; beer £13.80; coffee £4.84; fast food £10.50; total £156.20
- Bangor: Rent £115; taxi £14.72; beer £12; coffee £6; fast food £10; total £157.70
Most expensive city to be a student
Unsurprisingly, Scotland's capital city Edinburgh ranks among the most expensive places to be a student in the whole of the UK.
Ranking in seventh place, students in Edinburgh are said to have an average weekly spend of £209.10.
This figure is based on weekly rent at approximately £159, taxi costs of £14.36. as well as the weekly average cost of beer (£18), coffee (£5.78) and fast food (£12).
Topping the national list was London with a staggering £284.10 weekly total with Bournemouth following close behind on £225.
Edinburgh ranked as more expensive than Manchester, Bath and Brighton which complete the list.
Top 10 most expensive places to be a student in the UK
This list shows the average weekly rent and the cost of a five-mile round taxi trip, along with the weekly average beer, coffee and fast food spend, finishing up with a weekly total.
- London: Rent £224; taxi £17.85; beer £23.80; coffee £6.48; fast food £12; total £284.10
- Bournemouth: Rent £176; taxi £15.24; beer £16; coffee £5.72; fast food £12; total £225
- Reading: Rent £169; taxi £13.76; beer £16; coffee £5.60; fast food £11; total £215.40
- Bristol: Rent £166; taxi £13.24; beer £16; coffee £6.60; fast food £10; total £211.80
- Chichester: Rent £158; taxi £14.90; beer £20; coffee £5.80; fast food £12; total £210.70
- Oxford: Rent £160; taxi £14.42; beer £18; coffee £5.84; fast food £11; total £209.30
- Edinburgh: Rent £159; taxi £14.36; beer £18; coffee £5.78; fast food £12; total £209.10
- Manchester: Rent £159; taxi £12.06; beer £16.16; coffee £5.98; fast food £12; total £205.20
- Bath: Rent £155; taxi £13.76; beer £18; coffee £5.72; fast food £12; total £204.50
- Brighton: Rent £155; taxi £13.76; beer £18; coffee £5.72; fast food £12; total £197.10
Speaking about the findings, a spokesperson for Superprof, said: “Undoubtedly, students are always looking to save money whilst living on a budget, so it is fantastic to see so many affordable areas in the UK where people at university can have a good time without having to break the bank.
“With cost-of-living currently on the rise, it is now more important than ever for students to know how to manage their money effectively. This ranking offers a valuable guide for prospective students into whereabouts in the UK their loan will stretch the furthest.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here