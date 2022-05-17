Contemporary Chinese fine dining restaurant, Tattu Edinburgh, will launch a new express lunch service on Tuesday 10 May.

The offering has been designed for guests looking to enjoy premium cuisine utilising authentic Asian ingredients over a work lunch, break from shopping or sight seeing.

Available every Tuesday – Friday, from 12pm – 2.30pm, diners can choose from a two or three course set menu, with prices starting at £27.50.

Alongside some of Tattu’s most-loved recipes, such as the tender Sticky Short Rib Beef and flavourful Mock Chicken and Black Bean, the menu will also feature brand new dishes, including the light and refreshing Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad.

With venues in Manchester, Leeds Birmingham and London, Tattu is launching this express service as a unique concept in its Edinburgh restaurant, offering a real ‘Taste of Tattu’ for city-centre foodies looking to elevate their mid-week lunch.

The menu has been curated to be efficiently delivered, so that guests can continue to enjoy the premium experience and environment which Tattu has become famous for, within a 60-minute lunch break.

