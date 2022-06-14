Summer weather is on the way and what better way to cool down than with ice cream? And now your four-legged friend can have a tasty treat of their very own.

That’s because budget supermarket, Aldi, has just launched brand-new Beechdean Doggy Ice Cream.

Available in two flavours irresistible to tail-waggers, they can choose between Pea & Vanilla and Apple & Carrot.

To celebrate, the retailer is sending out a fleet of vendors with some paying a visit to Scotland.

The doggy ice cream comes in two flavours irresistible to tail-waggers. Picture: Aldi

The ice creams are 100% plant-based and made with real fruit and vegetables to offer a nutritious snack whilst also keeping canines cool throughout the warm weather.

And Aldi has partnered with some ice cream vendors to get the pots straight into the paws of pups and pooches this weekend.

It has been confirmed vans will be heading to Brighton, Essex and Scotland, along with dogs with special vests enlisted to take part in a ‘dog-livery’ service, helping the supermarket deliver to furry friends in style.

This weekend, Aldi will be delivering the ice creams direct to dogs. Picture: Aldi

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “With more of our customers now owning dogs, we’re delighted to launch a nutritious and tasty treat that will help keep dogs cool in the heat.

“Being the first UK supermarket to launch a dog-friendly ice cream comes just in time for summer as we look forward to the warm weather.”

The Beechdean Doggy Ice Creams are available in Aldi’s freezer aisles nationwide from Thursday (June 16) costing £2.99 for a pack of four 110ml tubs, but shoppers will need to fetch quickly as, with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!