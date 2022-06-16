Housed inside a huge Covid secure stars and stripes big top, Circus Vegas combines all the elements of a circus with the glitz, glamour and spectacle of a Las Vegas show.

You can catch Circus Vegas at Greenock (June 15-19), Edinburgh (June 22-28), Stirling (June 30 to July 3), Livingston (July 5-7) and Ayr (July 9-12).

With jaw dropping acts, scintillating costumes and the funniest of clowns in town, this show brings performers from all over the world to produce an evening of spectacular entertainment. You will be sitting on the edge of your seat or falling off it with laughter!

Enjoy high wire walkers, hula hoop queen, quick-change artistes, wheel of death performers and amazing aerialists, along with the ultimate globe of death stunt riders, all hosted by American ringmaster and superstar Mexican clown Eddy.

A one-of-a-kind performance, featuring the most talented dare devil performers from across the globe with a fantastic Las Vegas production.

As a special thank you to NHS staff & care workers the circus is offering you and one guest FREE TICKETS to one of two special preview shows taking place –

EDINBURGH: Wed, June 22 - 5pm or 7.45pm

STIRLING: Thurs, June 23 - 5pm or 7.45pm

LIVINGSTON: Tues, July 5 - 5pm or 7.45pm

AYR: Sat, July 9 - 3pm or 7.45pm

With 300 tickets available, if you’d like to secure your seats either call the box-office manager on 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009, or email via boxoffice@euevents.co.uk . You will need to bring proof of employment, such as the light blue card when collecting your tickets.

For everyone else, tickets can be purchased online via the website: www.circusvegasuk.com or by calling the box office on 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009. For live updates, you can visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CircusVegas2021

FULL SHOWTIMES

GREENOCK

Venue: Battery Park, Sat Nav: PA16 7QG

Thursday, June 16 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Friday, June 17 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Saturday, June 18 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, June 19 - noon & 3pm

EDINBURGH

Venue: Hunters Hall Park, Sat Nav: EH16 4ND

Wed, June 22 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Thur, June 23 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Fri, June 24 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Sat, June 25 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun, June 26 - 2pm & 5pm

Mon, June 27 -5pm & 7.45pm

Tue, June 28 - 5pm ONLY

STIRLING

Venue: King’s Park, SAT NAV: FK8 2RF

Thur, June 30th… 5pm & 7.45pm

Fri July 1 - 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat, July 2 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun, July 3 - noon & 3pm

LIVINGSTON

Venue: Howden Park, Sat Nav: EH54 6AE

Tue, July 5 - 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed, July 6 - 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur, July 7 - noon & 3pm

AYR

Venue: Low Green, Sat Nav: KA7 1EQ

Sat, July 9 - 3pm & 7.45pm

Sun, July 10 - 2pm & 5pm

Mon, July 11 - 3pm & 7.45pm

Tue, July 12 - noon & 3pm