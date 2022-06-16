Housed inside a huge Covid secure stars and stripes big top, Circus Vegas combines all the elements of a circus with the glitz, glamour and spectacle of a Las Vegas show.
You can catch Circus Vegas at Greenock (June 15-19), Edinburgh (June 22-28), Stirling (June 30 to July 3), Livingston (July 5-7) and Ayr (July 9-12).
With jaw dropping acts, scintillating costumes and the funniest of clowns in town, this show brings performers from all over the world to produce an evening of spectacular entertainment. You will be sitting on the edge of your seat or falling off it with laughter!
Enjoy high wire walkers, hula hoop queen, quick-change artistes, wheel of death performers and amazing aerialists, along with the ultimate globe of death stunt riders, all hosted by American ringmaster and superstar Mexican clown Eddy.
A one-of-a-kind performance, featuring the most talented dare devil performers from across the globe with a fantastic Las Vegas production.
As a special thank you to NHS staff & care workers the circus is offering you and one guest FREE TICKETS to one of two special preview shows taking place –
EDINBURGH: Wed, June 22 - 5pm or 7.45pm
STIRLING: Thurs, June 23 - 5pm or 7.45pm
LIVINGSTON: Tues, July 5 - 5pm or 7.45pm
AYR: Sat, July 9 - 3pm or 7.45pm
With 300 tickets available, if you’d like to secure your seats either call the box-office manager on 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009, or email via boxoffice@euevents.co.uk . You will need to bring proof of employment, such as the light blue card when collecting your tickets.
For everyone else, tickets can be purchased online via the website: www.circusvegasuk.com or by calling the box office on 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009. For live updates, you can visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CircusVegas2021
FULL SHOWTIMES
GREENOCK
Venue: Battery Park, Sat Nav: PA16 7QG
Thursday, June 16 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Friday, June 17 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Saturday, June 18 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sunday, June 19 - noon & 3pm
EDINBURGH
Venue: Hunters Hall Park, Sat Nav: EH16 4ND
Wed, June 22 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Thur, June 23 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Fri, June 24 - 5pm & 7.45pm
Sat, June 25 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun, June 26 - 2pm & 5pm
Mon, June 27 -5pm & 7.45pm
Tue, June 28 - 5pm ONLY
STIRLING
Venue: King’s Park, SAT NAV: FK8 2RF
Thur, June 30th… 5pm & 7.45pm
Fri July 1 - 3pm & 7.45pm
Sat, July 2 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm
Sun, July 3 - noon & 3pm
LIVINGSTON
Venue: Howden Park, Sat Nav: EH54 6AE
Tue, July 5 - 3pm & 7.45pm
Wed, July 6 - 3pm & 7.45pm
Thur, July 7 - noon & 3pm
AYR
Venue: Low Green, Sat Nav: KA7 1EQ
Sat, July 9 - 3pm & 7.45pm
Sun, July 10 - 2pm & 5pm
Mon, July 11 - 3pm & 7.45pm
Tue, July 12 - noon & 3pm
