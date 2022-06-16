Emerge from Edinburgh Waverley Station into the bustling crowds of Princes Street and one of the first things you’ll hear is the enticing tones of live acoustic music, accompanied by lively chatter and friendly laughter.

These sounds come from Festival Village: Waverley, a collection of outdoor bars, food vans and stages on the Waverley Station rooftop. Festival Village is not just a bar or a beer garden, it’s a community, which brings together local independent Edinburgh businesses and artists to create multi-dimensional experiences for locals and tourists alike.

Summer is about to begin, and after some recent scorching weekends, sipping cocktails at a rooftop bar under the sun has never sounded so appealing.

The venue, which sits between the Princes Street Gardens and The Balmoral Hotel, has undergone a complete redecoration for an Instagram-worthy summer. New eye-catching bar designs add splashes of colour to the site, while spectacular floral displays contribute to a summer garden aesthetic.

Panoramic views of Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh Castle and the Scott Monument can all be enjoyed in one breath-taking scan from the rooftop bar.

While Festival Village are about to unveil their brand-new summer look; the change runs deeper than just aesthetics.

The new headline sponsor of Festival Village is Smugglers Spirits, a local independent brand with sustainability at the heart of what they do.

Festival Village’s summer makeover is part of a plan to make the site more sustainable, which has included switching to recycled PET plastic drinking cups and working with waste management partners who turn general waste into compressed bricks used in construction.

Together with Smugglers Spirits and the Secret Garden Distillery, Festival Village are bringing nature back into the city, with living displays that capture carbon from busy city life.

Drinks are an essential part of any festival atmosphere, and they somehow taste better when they’re local. Smugglers Spirits create premium handcrafted small-batch spirits using naturally grown Scottish botanicals.

Their spirits are inspired by the thrilling history of the beautiful city of Edinburgh, in particular the smugglers of old, who risked everything to provide great spirits to the masses. But despite their historical inspirations, Smugglers Spirits are looking towards the future with sustainability at the heart of their vibrant, flavourful spirits.

The eclectic mix of drinks in Smugglers Spirits’ portfolio will be available to try at Festival Village over the summer months. The exciting range of hand-harvested botanicals in the gins mix perfectly with a variety of flavours, making them delicious with mixer and in cocktails.

The brand has also developed an exclusive range of new flavours to mark their partnership with Festival Village. The three vibrant and colourful flavoured gins reflect the fun, lively atmosphere that Festival Village is known for. The naturally flavoured Strawberry, Orange and Raspberry gins are of course made with locally grown, hand-harvested botanicals. Smugglers’ hotly anticipated Scottish Vodka will also be available at the popular city-centre drinking spot.

It's not all about the drinks however – Festival Village collaborate with independent food businesses from across Edinburgh to provide a festival-like offering of tasty street food.

Freshly made Neapolitan-inspired slices from the award-winning Pizza Geeks, mouth-watering toasties from Say Cheese and juicy burgers from Butcher Boy are joined by new kids on the block: Brothers Poutinerie, offering traditional Canadian delicacies. Festival Village are all about sharing the exquisite variety that Edinburgh has to offer, and so this summer they are also offering a unique dining experience at the brand-new Secret Garden Restaurant.

The menu of light bites is inspired by the herbs and botanicals grown sustainably at the Secret Garden Distillery’s herb garden at the foot of the Pentland Hills.

Festival Village is well known for supporting up-and-coming local musicians in their careers, as well as being a live music venue for all to enjoy, no matter the time of day.

Drinks brand Smugglers Spirits are helping the Edinburgh bar to continue offering a platform for musicians by sponsoring the new Smugglers Stage. Whatever your preferred style of music, there’s something for everyone on the rooftop of Waverley Station.

With locally sourced food and drink, music from talented local artists and an atmosphere unlike any other, visiting Festival Village: Waverley is a must this summer.

Its location above the station makes it easy to access from outside of Edinburgh, and you can even bring your dog along – they’ll be welcomed with water, treats and plenty of attention! Festival Village has truly captured Edinburgh’s summer festival feeling all year round whilst staying true to their values and championing local independent businesses.

