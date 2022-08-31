Brought to you by
Celebrate Amongst The Cherry Blossom This Summer
Tattu is a multi-sensory experience, serving modern Chinese cuisine and taking guests on a unique culinary journey from East to West China with stunning interiors inspired by the ‘Old meets New’ concept.
In tribute to the historic and modern qualities of the city of Edinburgh, with its medieval streets of Old Town and modern architecture of New Town, the Tattu interiors blend heritage Chinese detailing and furniture with cutting edge design and luxury materials to depict a tranquil Chinese garden setting.
And a towering tunnel of cherry blossom taking centre stage.
Tattu offer fine wines and creative cocktails. Not to mention the season’s most loved, the infatuating Eastern Dragon. A beautiful blend of 135 gin, apple and raspberry, smoked with a berry flavour infusion to heighten the senses.
Tattu recommends a shared dining experience that starts with traditional dim sum and moves through to small and large plates, ending with not to be missed innovative desserts.
Tradition Meets Contemporary
Dim Sum, meaning “Touch the Heart” in Chinese. Enjoy small bites of divine flavour and pair your summer cocktails with a spread of delicious Dim Sum.
Such as Tattu's elevated Lobster and Prawn toast and sesame and sweet chilli. Accompany with a portion of the Wild Mushroom Spring Rolls with a special moreish sour cream and our Chicken Truffle Shumai topped with freshly shaved truffle, bathing in a heavenly soy. Taste our Glazed Beef Gyoza drizzled with teriyaki, and our Date and Water Chestnut Gyoza that is surprisingly sweet in flavour - all utterly delicious.
The Ultimate Laurent Perrier Experience At Tattu
This September we are releasing a limited-edition sharing menu with Laurent Perrier.
With a choice of our classic sharing menu, including a crisp glass of Laurent Perrier Rosé, or choose to elevate your experience with our exclusive Laurent Perrier wine flight.
The Head Sommelier and Head Chef have joined forces to pair together each wave with a glass of the exquisite Laurent Perrier Champagne.
From the classic La Cuvée, to the Rosé and finally a special Champagne cocktail named the ‘Wildflower Fizz’ to pair with your desserts.
Inspired by Scotland’s heritage using Glenmorangie 10 whiskey and local wildflower honey, served in a chocolate dripped glass and of course topped with Laurent Perrier Champagne. Enjoy an unforgettable summer dining experience that is worth savouring.
Express Lunch
Tattu Edinburgh is now open for lunch from 12pm to 2.30pm. Offering delectable 2 and 3 course menus, Tuesday through to Friday from £27.50.
Book in for a chance to embark on a culinary exploration during your lunch hour and indulge in modern and contemporary Chinese flavours/dishes.
A luxurious lunch, delivered within the hour.
