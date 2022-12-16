The acclaimed Globe Inn in Dumfries has been announced as the latest entry to the globally-renowned Michelin Guide.

The world’s best known independent restaurant and hotel guide is about to release its new edition for 2022 and ahead of publication the inspectors have announced the inclusion of Robert Burns' 'Favourite Howff'.

The Michelin inspectors were more than impressed by The Globe Inn's 1610 restaurant, with its Tam O’Shanter mural which was described as an atmospheric place to dine.

The inspectors also commented on the impressive menu which puts Scottish produce to the fore, and noted that the dishes are creative, modern, and full of colour and flavour.

Johnathan Brett, The Globe Inn Executive Chef said "This is truly amazing news, we believe we deliver the best casual fine dining experience in the South of Scotland, we've won multiple awards over the past 2 years, but to be included in the Michelin Guide is again, recognition of the amazingly hard work the whole team at The Globe Inn put in every day. I'm incredibly proud of everyone in The Globe Inn team."

Custodians of The Globe Inn, Professor David Thomson and Teresa Church said: “The Globe Inn, Dumfries offers a rare combination of Scottish cuisine, drinks, history, and culture, all rolled into one, within the same four walls.

"Refurbishing the buildings, re-establishing The Globe’s place in Robert Burns’ life, and creating a fabulous, casual fine dining experience from scratch, has been the epic journey of a lifetime. We are delighted beyond words that 1610 at The Globe has been listed in the Michelin Guide.”