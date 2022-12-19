NEW beginnings are synonymous with New Year, and although 2022 has been difficult for many of us, the optimism which always rises to the surface at this time of year is certainly on full display within the pages of this month’s Best of Scotland magazine.

Confidently looking forward to 2023, this issue contains a truly comprehensive round-up of 23 places in Scotland everyone simply has to experience for themselves. We also shine a special spotlight on the many highlights of the magnificent Scottish Borders.

Readers will also discover why acclaimed chef and author Fi Buchanan’s salad days are far from over. So go pour yourself a glass of something nice, relax and enjoy this January edition of Best of Scotland. We wish all our readers a happy, healthy and prosperous 2023.

Click here to read now.