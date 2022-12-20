THINK of rum and the image that springs to mind is probably a hot, sunny climate rather than our typical dreich Scottish weather.

Yet Scotland has such a proud history of distillation associated with whisky, there’s no reason that Scotland can’t produce some amazing rums too.

That was the reasoning of a group of rum aficionados based in Glasgow who thought it was high time to release a truly Scottish rum to the market.

To prove that point, they are challenging those common perceptions with their innovative product, Brass Neck.

It is already selling well after launching during the pandemic, proving to be a real hit with even the discerning rum drinkers. It can be enjoyed over ice with a squeeze of lime, with a mixer and works very well as a base for cocktails.

There are a few rums made in Scotland that are already on the market but Freddy Drucquer of Brass Neck explained that the team wanted one that really harnessed the country’s heritage.

Freddy Drucquer

“Scotland has such a strong story of distillation and we wanted to create something that truly is a Scottish rum,” he said. “So, first of all, the rum is distilled in traditional copper pot stills the same way whisky is distilled, which makes it a really full-bodied, yet smooth spirit.”

They also wanted a taste that really conjured up the flavour of the country.

“Spiced rums are infused with a lot of different flavours and a lot of them are very similar - the likes of vanilla and cloves,” said Mr Drucquer. “They’re great flavours but they’re all very much the same. We wanted to go down a different route and keep the Scottish story, by infusing some Scottish botanicals as well as some of the more adventurous international ones. We experimented with different spices and botanicals and after a long process we came up with this really amazing, unique flavour.”

The end result is infused with Scottish nettles and thistles, along with orange peel, oak chips and the South American Tonka bean, a spice used by many gourmet chefs.

“We came across the Tonka bean and decided we had to include it in the rum, it has such an amazing, complex flavour. It’s a combination of cinnamon, cherry, nutmeg, almond and vanilla,” said Mr Drucquer.

The process of producing a taste that was exactly what the team had in mind took some time but the 13th iteration proved to be the lucky one as it was “the perfect balance of spiced, sweet and slightly smoky”.

“Because of the full-bodied spirit with the slight smokiness, it is, in a way, quite similar to whisky so anyone who loves whisky and rum is going to adore Brass Neck,” said Mr Drucquer.

The distinctive bottle with its brass neck reflects the rum’s boldness and the label, depicting a fox with a broken brass chain is just as eye-catching.

The fox looks towards a cityscape from a typical Scottish countryside scene.

“You often see foxes in the city roaming about somewhere they’re not supposed to be, but they do it anyway,” Mr Drucquer said. “That was the story with Brass Neck. You’re maybe not supposed to make rum in Scotland using all these unusual flavours but we’re doing it anyway.”

The label was designed by a Glasgow tattoo artist.

Despite launching in the pandemic, sales got off to a good start and specialist shops, bars and restaurants started stocking the rum once the lockdowns were over.

The company is now at the stage of looking into exporting the rum overseas and the team are taking it to shows and festivals where they can share the story, and share some samples with customers.

“The shows have been really good to help it grow and get the name out there and the reaction has been amazing,” said Mr Drucquer. “There are so many different ways to enjoy the rum because it's so versatile. If you prefer to mix it, Brass Neck pairs great with ginger beer or coke. It also works well in both rum and whisky cocktails.

“At our last event, we served hot toddies as well as a salted caramel old-fashioned and both were a huge hit. Brass Neck adds a really nice Scottish twist to any cocktail. And for an easy winter warmer, just add a measure of Brass Neck to your hot chocolate!”

