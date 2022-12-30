Indulge throughout January at the restaurant famous for its cherry blossom decor and experiential dining, and it won’t break the bank.
 

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Tattu will be saying a huge thankyou to all customers for theircontinued support throughout 2022. They will be inviting guests to enjoy 30 per cent off food throughout the month, something to look forward to. 

Available from 1st to 31st January. Connect with loved ones and celebrate the new year in opulent surroundings. Guests can book online now using code TATTU30 in the booking notes section. 

Dine out on delicious dishes such as the delicate Seven Spiced Seared Tuna with Ponzu, truffle aioli and caviar and citrus ponzu and Chilli, Sticky Beef Short Rib with soy, chilli and crispy shallots or Chicken Truffle Shumai with freshly shaved truffle and soy.

 Main dishes include Caramel Soy Aged Beef Fillet 7oz Uk premium aged beef withshiitake mushrooms, ginger and asparagus, Black Pepper and Honey Rib with garlic, chilli and shallots or Wok Fired Angry Bird Chicken, roasted chilli peppers and sesame honey soy.

With 30 per cent off, guests can spoil themselves with desserts such as the vegan Asian Pear Sticky Toffee Pudding with cinnamon, vanilla and almond, as well as the iconic Cherry Blossom with white chocolate, cherry and candy floss.

Terms and conditions: 30% off food. Valid from 1stJanuary to 31st January 2020. Offer Available in all locations; London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh. 
Tables are subject to availability. Promotion available on NYD from 5pm then Sunday to Thursday 12pm - 10.45pm and Friday 12pm - 5pm. Not available on Saturdays. Includes à la carte menu only. Excludes Japanese Black Wagyu 7oz & Green Pepper Lobster dishes. Available for parties of up to 8 people. All bookings must be made in advance online using code TATTU30. All Drinks excluded.Not available in conjunction with any other offer. 