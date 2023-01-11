Paris may be considered one of Europe’s true culinary centres thanks to its may fine-dining restaurants.

But it can also lay claim to be the world’s favourite destination for decadent pastries and treats.

Traditional French delicacies such as the perfectly-layered pain au chocolat, millefeuille and fruit tarts populate the window displays of the countless patisseries across the city.

Many of the shops are classified as “historic monuments” thanks to their exteriors, painted glass display windows and interior decor.

Now the recent arrival of a new patisserie specialising in a very Scottish classic could be set to disturb the sweet status quo that has existed in the French capital since 1730.

Stohrer, the oldest continually run pâtisserie in Paris, was founded then Nicolas Stohrer, the Polish pastry chef of Louis XV, and his wife, Marie Leszczyńska, the daughter of the King of Poland.

Now C’Carré, which considers itself the very first boutique dedicated to Millionaire’s Shortbread in the French capital, has opened up shop in the heart of the elegant 9th arrondissement, home to many of Paris’s cultural, historical, and architectural highlights, such Opéra Garnier, Boulevard Haussmann and its large department stores of Galeries Lafayette and Printemps.

Located on Rue Henry Monnier, the boutique offers up the “best of shortbread, from the most classic to the most extravagant”, all from a shopfront that screams haute couture as much as rich confectionery.

C’Carré has opened its doors in Paris (Image: C’Carré)

The boutique is owned by lifelong pastry lover Charlotte Noble, who said she took the plunge “after several years of testing, experimenting and revisiting the traditional Millionaire’s Shortbread recipe”.

Writing on the C’Carré website, Ms Noble said: “I am very greedy and above all am passionate about biscuits/pastry, it was during my last year of digital marketing studies in work-study at American Express that I thought about my early retraining by creating C’Carré.

“Above all, I loved sharing my gourmet creations and seeing the eyes of my loved ones sparkle during tastings and, despite the difficulties, this is what pushed me to open the first Millionaire’s Shortbread shop in Paris.

“What I wanted to convey through C’Carré is my passion for these little cakes, but above all the dose of happiness they bring to those around me when I make them!

“This little square leaves no-one indifferent and a single square brings a lot of pleasure, sweetness, happiness and only a few calories.”

C’Carré opened its doors back in November last year, after the online version of the shop launched in October 2021 during lockdown, which Ms Noble said proved to be a “real success”.

In the year prior to opening the boutique, Ms Noble revealed that C’Carré made over 10,000 individual Millionaire’s Shortbreads, “while satisfying over 300 customers and creating 12 original flavours”.

C'Carré opened its doors back in November (Image: C’Carré)

To make its, the boutique “adds melting caramel and a layer of crunchy dark chocolate” to its shortbread, with C’Carré ‘deciding to make these delicacies even more delicious through different flavours: classic, crunchy and fruity’.

Sweet-toothed Parisians can choose from a selection of gourmet, homemade and natural shortbread, with C’Carré offering “around 15 recipes that are renewed and rotated throughout the year”.​

Among the boutique’s must-haves are the Classique Noir, Classique Lait and Le Breton shortbread flavours, while also to be found on the menu are Il Pistacchio, Le Framboise (raspberry), Le Pralin and Le Yuzu (citrus fruit) flavours.

C’Carré also delivers “throughout Metropolitan France”, meaning its Millionaire’s Shortbread, which is produced to order, can be enjoyed by pastry lovers both in Paris and across the country.

Shortbread is believed to originate in medieval Scotland and is regarded as a distant ancestor to the “twice-baked” medieval biscuit called rusk, a sweetened bread roll that was baked and dried in the oven until it hardened.

The millionaire prefix to Millionaire’s Shortbread, implying a level of decadence and wealth to the sweet treat, is believed to have come from Scotland as early as the 19th century.

Shortbread was first made in Scotland in the 12th century but it also has a French connection, being linked to Mary, Queen of Scots, who in the mid-16th century lived in France, and was said to be very fond of Petticoat Tails, a thin, crisp, buttery shortbread originally flavoured with caraway seeds, which was made by her French chefs.