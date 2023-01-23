THE days are growing longer and although the arrival of Spring is still a few weeks away, we can all let a little more light into our lives in February by making exciting plans for the year ahead.

In this special edition of Best of Scotland (click here to read for free) - brought to you in association with Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the public body responsible for promoting the Gaelic language – we lend a helping hand to readers who are looking for inspiration for occasions to mark in their 2023 calendars, highlighting an exciting selection of top attractions and events taking place across the country.

Of course, it’s February – so before embarking upon any outings or adventures, there’s still special memories to make with Valentine’s Day and Burns Night – and within these pages you’ll discover a number of wonderful ways to mark these special occasions with your loved ones.

Elsewhere, we focus on Scottish seafood in all its delicious forms with chefs and suppliers providing expert advice on how to enjoy it, while globally-acclaimed Scots writer and poet Don Paterson gives us an insight into his personal passions.

So sit back, relax and let us once again be your guide to experiencing the very Best of Scotland.

See you next month.

