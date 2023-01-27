Join Tattu in Edinburgh for a series of stunning celebrations over the next couple of weeks marking Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

On Saturday 4th February between 12-4pm, celebrate the Lunar New Year with the restaurant's fabulous Lunar brunch, featuring DJs and traditional lion dancers.



Diners will indulge in the three-wave set menu and free-flowing* special cocktails and Laurent-Perrier Champagne, coupled with sounds of Tattu from resident DJs.

Luxuriate amongst iconic cherry blossom trees which have turned a deep red in honour of the festivities symbolising renewal and good fortune.

Get ready for a whole new Tattu experience, located at 18 W Register St, Edinburgh.

See tattu.co.uk

Limited Edition Dragonboat Firecracker Sharing Cocktail

*In accordance with drinking responsibly, each guest partaking in the cocktail or champagne package will be able to order up to 6 drinks only within their allotted booking time