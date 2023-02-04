Workers at a Scottish alcohol bottling plant have walked out in a dispute over pay.
Unite confirmed Diageo workers in Leven, Fife are taking industrial action throughout the weekend after the alcohol giant introduce lower pay rates for new starts.
It estimates that some engineering workers could lose out on around 6 per cent of their pay when moved to a lower rate.
The strike, which started at 7pm on Friday, will directly impact the engineering support for the bottling plant.
The trade union believed that the plant cannot be run safely without the support of the striking members.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s engineering members at Diageo’s Leven plant have had enough of pay cuts especially as the company's profits are soaring.
"Diageo recorded £4.4bn in profits - up nearly 20 per cent - directly on the back of our members’ hard work.
"Yet some of our members are now facing considerable pay cuts when inflation has hit a 45-year high.
"This is totally unacceptable and we will stand with our members in their fight against corporate greed at Diageo.”
The alcohol giant is behind popular brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Unite claims unions were not consulted about the lower rate of pay and the dispute dates back to a grievance first raised in 2019.
Members have already walked out three times in January and further action is due to take place throughout this month and March.
Next weekend, workers will highlight their dispute at the The Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh.
Unite regional officer Bob Macgregor added: "The weekend strike action is the latest round in our members’ fight for decent and fair pay.
"Diageo are one of the most profitable companies in the UK yet they are treating their engineering workers with complete disrespect.
“The workers keep the bottling plant safe and literally keep the drinks flowing.
"They will be taking their fight to The Johnnie Walker Experience next Saturday so that the people of Edinburgh and all visitors to the centre get to understand what kind of experience the company is giving its workforce.”
