Enjoy a romantic evening with your special someone under Tattu's crimson blossoms and savour an exquisite Emperor's Choice sharing menu - topped off by a limited edition heart-shaped chocolate fondant dessert with a miso caramel sauce.

Couples can also refresh themselves with tattu's 'Elixir Of The Month' - The Shanghai Rose Sharing Cocktail which is a stunning Tattu twist on the French 75, using Peddler's Gin, Rose Essence and quality Champagne.

The red rose has long been the greatest symbol of love and adoration. In ‘body-art’, using the red rose to honour the love of your life is seen as the ultimate display of commitment and connection.

You can also make Valentine’s Day extra special with a Tattu gift card - it's the perfect way to surprise your loved one with a unique dining experience they won't forget.

 

