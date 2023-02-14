Enjoy a romantic evening with your special someone under Tattu's crimson blossoms and savour an exquisite Emperor's Choice sharing menu - topped off by a limited edition heart-shaped chocolate fondant dessert with a miso caramel sauce.

Couples can also refresh themselves with tattu's 'Elixir Of The Month' - The Shanghai Rose Sharing Cocktail which is a stunning Tattu twist on the French 75, using Peddler's Gin, Rose Essence and quality Champagne.