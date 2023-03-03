Beat the Monday blues and escape for a Sunday night getaway this Mother’s Day.

Check-in, unwind and enjoy a glass of wine (or two) before heading out to explore the local area. After a busy day sightseeing, nestle down in the inn’s award-winning restaurant before slipping off for a cosy night’s sleep. Small details make a big difference, which is why Daniel Thwaites ensures every room comes with a few little extras including deliciously crumbly biscuits and fresh milk for a morning brew.

Whether it’s a city break to The Judge’s Lodging in York, or a countryside retreat to The Fleece in Cirencester, there’s a destination to suit everyone.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night Sunday getaway start from £115 per person. *Prices may vary.

Sunday lunch

Traditionally, Sunday is a day of rest, so it makes perfect sense to let the inn’s team of chefs do all the hard work. Whether it’s a quick re-fuel after a ramble over the Yorkshire Dales or part of a longer staycation, Sunday lunch always proves a winner.

Guests can share a fantastic dining experience, packed full of tempting flavours and locally sourced ingredients. The thoughtfully curated offering includes a choice of different cuts and of course, they have all the traditional trimmings, from homemade Yorkshire puddings to a medley of seasonal vegetables. Finally, honour the occasion with a complimentary glass of their finest champagne– what better way to spend Mother’s Day?

*Available in selected properties and pre-booking required. *Prices and ingredients may vary.

Afternoon tea

Sweeten up the day with a showstopping afternoon tea. Indulge in sumptuous flavours such as smoked salmon, Marie Rose prawns, and mozzarella with pesto sandwiches, followed by a unique selection of decadent desserts including summer berry Victoria sponge, coconut macaroons and trio of chocolate mousse.

Served daily from 12pm to 5pm.

*Available in selected properties and pre-booking required. *Prices and ingredients may vary.

The gift of Daniel Thwaites

Give the gift of Daniel Thwaites this Mother’s Day. Where small details, make a big difference. Whoever you’re shopping for, a gift voucher to spend in one of our stunning properties is a beautiful present itself! From spa days to afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

See our range of vouchers below (Prices start at £25):

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

Mother’s Day experiences and gift vouchers have been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of four and five-star inns:

Crown Inn, Pooley Bridge

The Crown Inn, recently awarded four silver AA stars, sits on the banks of the River Eamont and offers 17 cosy guest bedrooms, inspired by their gorgeous natural surroundings. Head up to the rooftop terrace and soak up the beautiful views along Ullswater or bunker down by the fire and enjoy a pint of Thwaites cask ale.

Red Lion, Burnsall

Steeped in history, the 16th Century inn is perfect for a romantic weekend away, a mid-week escape, or a family holiday in the Yorkshire Dales. With views out to the sleepy village of Burnsall and the sound of the River Wharfe trickling by, you’ll never want to leave. For the sheer location alone, this traditional inn is a walker’s paradise with Malham, Bolton Abbey and Skipton only a short drive away.

The Beverley Arms, Beverley

With its beautiful architecture and lovely surrounding countryside, it’s easy to see why the five-star Beverley Arms is a great place for a well-deserved escape. Whether it’s a stroll around historic Beverley, a day trip to the beach, or an indulgent afternoon tea in the hotel’s contemporary restaurant, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Fleece, Cirencester

The Fleece is a five-star, grade II listed coaching inn set in the heart of the Cotswolds. Found in the charming market town of Cirencester, The Fleece is conveniently located an hour away from Bath and Oxford, and just two hours away from Central London. From the stunning surrounding landscapes to the traditional market square, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and The Fleece is the ideal base from which to experience it all.

The Golden Lion, Settle

Nestled in the picturesque village of Settle, The Golden Lion is an award-winning, 17th century coaching inn which boasts all the charm and character you’d expect from an escape to the Yorkshire Dales. From the roaring fires to the hearty home-cooked food, The Golden Lion provides the perfect backdrop for your next Yorkshire retreat.

The Judge’s Lodging, York

The Judge’s Lodging in historic York offers character and charm, making it a popular retreat. The five-star, Grade I listed Georgian townhouse boasts a terrific location placing guests near some of the city’s biggest attractions. Combining bespoke furniture and a mix of eclectic fabrics, each room is filled with quirky details.

The Lister Arms, Malham

For those who love a wholesome day of walking across rolling hills, finished off with a delicious meal in front of a roaring fire, The Lister Arms in Malham is the ultimate countryside destination. Captivating landscapes, big open skies and quaint stone-build villages; discover the very best of the Yorkshire Dales. Step out into the spectacular countryside and take on the famous circular walk of Malham Cove, Gordale Scar and Janet’s Foss – a must-do for all Harry Potter fans too!

The Millstone, Mellor

Set in the charming village of Mellor, The Millstone provides the perfect countryside escape. With rolling hills, winding rivers, and breath-taking views right on the doorstep – guests will struggle to find a more magical place. Just a short drive away there’s the bustling market town of Clitheroe and the vibrant city of Preston. Discover the captivating Forest of Bowland, explore Clitheroe Castle, enjoy a stroll around the historic Whalley Abbey or watch the wildlife at Brockholes Nature Reserve.

The Pendle Inn, Barley

Situated at the foot of Pendle Hill, The Pendle Inn is the perfect destination for anyone looking to fill their boots with food and ale after a day of exploring. With a wide range of traditional British food, made from locally sourced ingredients, there’s plenty to enjoy, from fantastic pies and mouth-watering burgers to plate filling Sunday roasts. If you’re looking for an extended stay, the inn features comfortable rooms for you to relax in, with distinct touches to make you feel at home.

The Royal, Heysham

The Royal at Heysham is a 16th-century inn at the heart of a small coastal fishing village, perfectly located on the edge of Morecombe Bay. Settle into the quiet village setting and take in spectacular sweeping landscapes with a visit to St Patrick’s Chapel, walk and cycle the impressive coastal routes or head over to the Isle of Man for the day.

The Royal Oak, Keswick

An 18th-century coaching inn, set within the hustle and bustle of Keswick town centre – the perfect base in the walking capital of the Lake District. Outstanding in its beauty, discover the very best of Keswick’s charm, bustling market square and spectacular landscapes that command the area. Take to the water of Derwentwater, walk the infamous Castlerigg Stone Circle or visit the Honister Slate Mine.

Toll House Inn, Lancaster

Whether it’s a stopover for a longer trip or a destination stay, The Toll House Inn puts guests in the centre of Lancaster life. Take to the bustle of city life and hit the shops, visit the historic Lancaster castle, the many museums or head out to the stunning surrounding countryside and canals for a quieter alternative.

