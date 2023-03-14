This Mother’s Day weekend 17th to 19th March, Tattu Edinburgh is delighted to invite guests to retreat into their opulent surroundings and celebrate the occasion with their loved-ones over a delectable three-wave set menu featuring a sneak peek at dishes set to launch on its spring/summer menu.

The menu highlights include Tuna Sashimi, served with nori, sesame, and wasabi mayo, Red Snapper Tom Yum, plated with lemongrass, kafﬁr lime, and choy sum, and Red Pork Belly, including baby leeks and mouth-watering smoked crackling.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can enjoy Tattu’s Garden of Life, a delicious sweet treat served with white chocolate, maraschino cherries, and candyﬂoss.

In addition to the set menu, guests can also enjoy limited-edition Ruby Rose Fizz cocktail, made with cherry, yuzu, and Laurent-Perrier Rose.

Tattu’s signature trees turn pink to mark the occasion, dine beneath a canopy of blossoms creating a beautiful atmosphere on this special day.

So join Tattu in honouring your mother and all that she means to you.

