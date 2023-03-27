Click here to read out wonderful 'tartan special' edition of Best of Scotland.
As V&A Dundee opens its doors to more than 300 tartan exhibits from around the world, we take a closer look at the patterned textile that has become truly synonymous with Scotland, from its humble origins to the wonderful fabrics created today by cutting-edge designers such as Siobhan Mackenzie.
Comedian, actor and DJ Karen Dunbar explains her brand new role as a rap teacher, while Suh Moonju describes the joy of creating her cute-and-kitsch glass art.
We also introduce Instagram star Jess Tedds, who as Just Jess Food has attracted a huge following thanks to her roving brief as a connoisseur of Scotland’s food and drink. Welcome aboard, Jess!
Elsewhere, Ailsa Sheldon takes you through the menu of new street food eateries and visits Killiecrankie House.
Weebox founder Amy McCusker talks about her passion for sharing Scotland’s finest produce, while we reveal the businesses benefitting from her global company.
If you’d like to get away from it all, you can accompany our travel writer Robin McKelvie on a whirlwind tour of Kintyre, one of Scotland’s best kept secrets.
You can also discover the stunning holiday homes that really do offer visitors something completely different.
Finally, Graham McTavish, of Outlander and Men In Kilts fame, reveals his ‘Best Ofs’ from around the nation.
