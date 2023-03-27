Two Edinburgh restaurants have scooped a coveted Michelin star and joined a growing list of Scottish venues to have deserved the accolade.
The 2023 Michelin Guide sees Scotland's total number of star-winning venues rise to 12 with the addition of two restaurants in the capital: Timberyard and Heron
Heron, nestled in the Leith area of Edinburgh, was praised for its "fresh, understated and uncluttered" appearance and cooking.
The guide adds: "Two elements shine through from the two very focused chef-owners in the kitchen: they have all the techniques, but they also understand flavour – it’s how a dish tastes that counts.
"That means you can expect confidently prepared, balanced and delicious dishes that display plenty of respect for their ingredients; the sauces are a real highlight."
Chefs Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke said they were "delighted" in a post announcing the accolade on their social media.
The post added: "This award goes to our whole team and we’re grateful for the recognition of the work we see everyday.
"To all our guests and staff, past and present, thank you for helping to make this place the truly special place that it is."
Timberyard was praised for its "rustic aesthetic" achieved by their venue - a repurposed warehouse dating back to the 19th century
The Michelin guide attributes their new star to an "ethos that centres around the local, the seasonal, and letting ingredients speak for themselves".
"It takes a lot of skill and no little ability to take just a few prime ingredients and produce dishes that are so well defined and satisfying – and the Radford family now have a chef who can do just that," it adds.
"You can warm yourself by the stove in winter or sit in the walled courtyard in the summer. The lovely service team are on the ball and the music’s great too."
In an Instagram post, the team simply said: "There are no words to describe how honoured we are."
Scotland continues to boast a single two-star restaurant - Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder.
While Glasgow did not collect any more awards its two one-star restaurants retained their position on the guide.
Full list of Scotland's Michelin star restaurants
Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder - Two stars
Timberyard, Edinburgh – One star
Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow – One star
Cail Bruich, Glasgow – One star
Condita, Edinburgh – One star
Martin Wishart, Leith – One star
The Kitchin, Leith – One star
Heron, Leith – One star
Loch Bay, Isle of Skye – One star
The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff – One star
The Cellar, Anstruther – One star
The Peat Inn, Peat Inn – One star
