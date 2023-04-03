Flights on the new summer service, which will operate up to twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays until October 27, began on March 31.

easyJet said: “Positioned at the mouth of the Douro River, whose surrounding landscape is Unesco-listed, not only is Porto the gateway between Europe and the Atlantic, but it is also responsible for giving both Portugal and its world-famous fortified wine their names. During the daytime, holidaymakers can wander through the cobbled streets while enjoying the city’s traditional francesinha snack, before settling in to soak up the night’s music and entertainment on either side of the river.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: "We are delighted to have celebrated the launch of our new service from Glasgow to Porto, providing our Scottish customers with direct and convenient departures twice a week and brilliant city break packages to this beautiful Portuguese city.”

Declaring easyJet was the “largest airline in Scotland”, she added: “This summer we’re offering more seats to and from Scotland than ever before.”

Ronald Leitch, operations director at Glasgow Airport, said: “We are really pleased to have welcomed the passengers and crew of this first flight on easyJet’s new Porto service.

“Portugal is a really popular destination with our passengers and the addition of this beautiful costal destination offering city-break vibes and stunning golden sand beaches should be a big hit with them.”