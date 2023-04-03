easyJet has hailed the launch of its first flight and package holidays from Glasgow to Porto.
Flights on the new summer service, which will operate up to twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays until October 27, began on March 31.
easyJet said: “Positioned at the mouth of the Douro River, whose surrounding landscape is Unesco-listed, not only is Porto the gateway between Europe and the Atlantic, but it is also responsible for giving both Portugal and its world-famous fortified wine their names. During the daytime, holidaymakers can wander through the cobbled streets while enjoying the city’s traditional francesinha snack, before settling in to soak up the night’s music and entertainment on either side of the river.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: "We are delighted to have celebrated the launch of our new service from Glasgow to Porto, providing our Scottish customers with direct and convenient departures twice a week and brilliant city break packages to this beautiful Portuguese city.”
Declaring easyJet was the “largest airline in Scotland”, she added: “This summer we’re offering more seats to and from Scotland than ever before.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: SNP worse on business than the Tories? A strange narrative
Ronald Leitch, operations director at Glasgow Airport, said: “We are really pleased to have welcomed the passengers and crew of this first flight on easyJet’s new Porto service.
READ MORE: Scottish income tax – so who is afraid of the bogeyman?
“Portugal is a really popular destination with our passengers and the addition of this beautiful costal destination offering city-break vibes and stunning golden sand beaches should be a big hit with them.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here