A number of Scottish pubs have been named in this year's National Pub & Bar Awards, marking them as among the best in the country.
The annual event named 94 pubs and bars across the UK as the best in their respective regions.
The Awards aim to highlight the "positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry".
Entries for the prestigious award have been open since the start of the year, with prospective applicants outlining the details of their operation, and summarising the work that goes into their business, including food and drink.
Tristan O’Hana, the editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said of the awards: "We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.
“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars. So, ahead of the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”
The full list of Scottish venues named in this year's National Pub & Bar Awards
Here is the full list of Scottish pubs and bars named in this year's awards broken up by region:
North West Scotland
- Highland, The Ben Nevis Bar
- Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), The Cross Inn
- Stirling, The Cross Keys, Kippen
- Argyll and Bute, Tigh An Truish
North East Scotland
- Perth and Kinross, BrewDog Perth
- Orkney Islands, Helgi's
- City of Aberdeen, Siberia Bar & Hotel
- City of Dundee, The Barrelman
- Aberdeenshire, The Boat Inn
- Fife, The Criterion
- Clackmannanshire, The Mansfield Arms
- Moray, The Old Mill Inn
- Angus, The Picture House
- Shetland Islands, The Welcome Inn
South East Scotland
- West Lothian, Platform 3
- East Lothian, The Bonnie Badger
- Scottish Borders, The Bridge Inn
- Midlothian, The Bridge Inn at Ratho
- City of Edinburgh, The Scran & Scallie
- Falkirk, The Wheatsheaf
South West Scotland
- Renfrewshire, The Boarding House
- East Renfrewshire, The Cartvale
- North Lanarkshire, The Electric Bar
- City of Glasgow, The Gate
- North Ayrshire, The Red Squirrel
- South Ayrshire, The Smoking Goat
- East Dunbartonshire, The Stables
- Dumfries and Galloway, The Steamboat Inn
- South Lanarkshire, The Strathaven
- East Ayrshire, The Weston
- Inverclyde, Tokyo Joe
- Dunbartonshire, Tullie Inn
The Strathaven, The Scran & Scallie, Siberia Bar & Hotel and Ben Nevis Bar named among the best in Scotland by awards
The Scran & Scallie in Edinburgh was named among the best in the South East of Scotland and has even been awarded a Michelin star for its cooking.
Customers were also impressed with this location having a rating of 4/5 on Tripadvisor.
One reviewer wrote: "Superb evening meal and truly excellent, friendly and personal service. Food was exceptional, especially the Cullen soup and the exquisite fish pie. Couldn't be bettered and we will be returning again."
The Strathaven in Lanarkshire was also named among the best for South West Scotland and is highly ranked on Tripadvisor with a rating of 4.5/5. One reviewer described it as a "hidden gem".
Siberia Bar on Aberdeen's Belmont Street is excellent for a night out and was among the best locations for the North East of Scotland.
Independently owned, it has a rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. One reviewer praised it as a "fantastic place", adding: "Fab food, service, destination - the staff can't do enough for you - will definitely be back."
Located in Fort William in the North West of Scotland, The Ben Nevis Bar was praised for its friendly staff and its " absolutely delicious" steak pie.
The full list of top venues in the UK can be found on the Pub & Bar website.
