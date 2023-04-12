This forms part of a national initiative by the company to provide free tea at all 14 of its stores across the UK.

The stores will allow customers to choose from over 100 blends of tea with flavours ranging from Chocolate Digestives to Cherry Bakewell.

Glasgow's Byres Road store will be open to those wanting to get some free tea with other stores in cities like Brighton and London also involved.

(Canva) Bird & Blend Tea Co. is offering free cups of tee at 14 locations across the UK (Image: Canva)

How to get a free cup of tea in celebration of International Tea Day

To get a free cup of tea and a fancy 'elevenses' in Glasgow, all you have to do is show up at the Bird & Blend Tea Co. store in Glasgow between 11 am and 12 pm on Friday, April 21 (International Tea Day).

Customers can also ask in-store experts about the teas including the history behind them and the best way to brew them.

How to make the perfect afternoon tea in 5 easy steps

Here is how you can make the perfect cup of tea using these easy steps:

Select the right tea for your mood

Selecting the right tea for the right situation is important when finding the right tea for you.

For example, if you are in need of a pick-me-up, a classic black tea could give you the energising boost you need.

If you're struggling to find calm amongst the chaos, try a cup of chamomile tea as this could give you a restful night's sleep.

Choose a high-quality tea

By choosing a high-quality tea that doesn't negatively impact the planet or those growing it, the tea is likely to taste better.

Aside from tasting better, high-quality tea can also provide the full benefits of tea drinking.

(Canva) Following the instructions is key as certain teas require differing temperatures to taste their best (Image: Canva)

Choose the right tea cup or mug

The type of teapot or cup, whether it be made from porcelain, china or clay as well as the size of the container all influence the taste of the tea.

Some larger mugs allow more space for the tea to brew and therefore provide it with more oxygen, allowing it to be more flavourful.

Use freshly drawn cold water

If you want a perfect cup of tea, you need to get out of the habit of reboiling your water.

Instead, you should measure out exactly how much you need and boil freshly drawn cold water. This allows for a great-tasting oxygenated tea.

Follow the brewing instructions

An obvious but often overlooked tip is to read the label and follow the instructions as these are written by brewery experts.

Green teas for example prefer a slightly cooler brewing temperature of 80C whereas black teas are happy with 100C.