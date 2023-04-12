Popular hot beverage brand Bird & Blend Tea Co. is offering everyone in Glasgow a free cup of tea in celebration of International Tea Day this month.
This forms part of a national initiative by the company to provide free tea at all 14 of its stores across the UK.
The stores will allow customers to choose from over 100 blends of tea with flavours ranging from Chocolate Digestives to Cherry Bakewell.
Glasgow's Byres Road store will be open to those wanting to get some free tea with other stores in cities like Brighton and London also involved.
How to get a free cup of tea in celebration of International Tea Day
To get a free cup of tea and a fancy 'elevenses' in Glasgow, all you have to do is show up at the Bird & Blend Tea Co. store in Glasgow between 11 am and 12 pm on Friday, April 21 (International Tea Day).
Customers can also ask in-store experts about the teas including the history behind them and the best way to brew them.
How to make the perfect afternoon tea in 5 easy steps
Here is how you can make the perfect cup of tea using these easy steps:
Select the right tea for your mood
Selecting the right tea for the right situation is important when finding the right tea for you.
For example, if you are in need of a pick-me-up, a classic black tea could give you the energising boost you need.
If you're struggling to find calm amongst the chaos, try a cup of chamomile tea as this could give you a restful night's sleep.
Choose a high-quality tea
By choosing a high-quality tea that doesn't negatively impact the planet or those growing it, the tea is likely to taste better.
Aside from tasting better, high-quality tea can also provide the full benefits of tea drinking.
Choose the right tea cup or mug
The type of teapot or cup, whether it be made from porcelain, china or clay as well as the size of the container all influence the taste of the tea.
Some larger mugs allow more space for the tea to brew and therefore provide it with more oxygen, allowing it to be more flavourful.
Use freshly drawn cold water
If you want a perfect cup of tea, you need to get out of the habit of reboiling your water.
Instead, you should measure out exactly how much you need and boil freshly drawn cold water. This allows for a great-tasting oxygenated tea.
Follow the brewing instructions
An obvious but often overlooked tip is to read the label and follow the instructions as these are written by brewery experts.
Green teas for example prefer a slightly cooler brewing temperature of 80C whereas black teas are happy with 100C.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here