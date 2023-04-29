St Andrews in Fife has taken the top title in a study carried out by the consumer watchdogs Which?.

The town was rated fifth best in the entirety of the UK, following locations including Bamburgh in England, Portmeirion in Wales and Portstewart in Northern Ireland.

The Fife University town was highly rated for its wide-stretching sandy beach, its food and drink, tourist attractions as well as shopping - leading it to an overall score of 83 per cent.

A statement from the consumer organisation added: "Visitors loved wandering town's cobbled streets and alleyways to discover ice-cream parlours, bistros and artisanal food - as well as specialist knitwear and second-hand bookshops.

"It got a full five stars for shopping."

St Andrews, which hosted the 150th Open last year, previously reached the top of the list in 2021.

Coming in second for Scotland's top seaside towns was Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

Known for its row of colourful seaside homes, the town was unsurprisingly praised for its scenery and serenity.

Third place went to another Fife town - Crail, while North Berwick in East Lothian snatched the title of the fourth-best seaside location.

It's also known as the setting children's television show Balamory.

The ranking was based on a comprehensive survey of more than 3000 people in January of this year.

In fifth place was another mention of Fife with Pittenweem.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Few countries can be home to such a diversity of brilliant seaside breaks as Britain.

"Whether you want world-class beaches and utter wilderness or the bright lights and bucket and spade atmosphere of a resort, the UK has a seaside break made for you.”