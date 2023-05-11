A big band with a decades-long history playing pubs in Glasgow City Centre has made its debut at a new venue.

Bunker Big Band performed at the Bath Street venue on Sunday afternoon and will now be a regular fixture.

The bar's owners stepped in after the band was told its residency had been cancelled at The Maltman on Renfield Street.

The pub, which is owned by Green King, said it intended to focus on live football but the decision was met with a flurry of complaints to managers.

Brendan Curran, bar manager at Bunker, hopes the band will help the venue appeal to a wider audience.

Some members performed in the original band which was assembled almost 30 years ago and had a weekly slot in Lauders pub.