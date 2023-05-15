Laura Black, the owner of Coopers of Bellshill, won at the inaugural event which took place in Perth on Sunday.

The recipe had been tweaked by the hard-working team at the butcher and the winning haggis was described as "near perfection" by head judge John Wilkin.

Ms Black described the moment as a career highlight and added: "The world title is coming to North Lanarkshire, coming to Bellshill and coming to Coopers.”

Almost 70 other entrants from Scotland joined the bid to take the title.

George Jarron, president of Scottish Craft Butchers (SCB) which hosted the new competition, said the event had proved a showcase for the best in the business.

“We have been running a Scottish Haggis Championship for the past 30 years, but this is the first-ever world championship,” he said.

“We decided that haggis was such an iconic dish the world over that it was deserving of a global championship title to let the world know we had recognised and rewarded the very best.

"And it was only fitting that the first world title for a product so quintessentially Scottish should be staged in Scotland."

Coopers of Bellshill took the trophy at the SCR Trade Fair which was held at the weekend.

Head judge Mr Wilkin added: "If there's better haggis out there somewhere in the world then I want to taste it.

“Laura’s haggis is worthy of the World Championship title – it’s absolutely superb.”

But Ms Black is dedicated to keeping the family recipe a well-kept secret.

“Let’s just say we only use fresh ingredients and a secret combination of spices that brings it to life,” she said.

“I’ve never entered it in competition before and I’m so proud and pleased. I inherited the recipe from my parents when I joined the business in 2017 and every time I taste it I think – ‘that’s a damn good haggis’.

"Now the world thinks so too.”

The North Lanarkshire trader is now preparing for a surge in demand after their award success.

Sponsors Hamlyns of Scotland congratulated Ms Black an the rest of the team.

Managing director Alan Meikle added: “It's always exciting to see talented butchers being recognised for their hard work and dedication to their craft and this win is a testament to the team's skill and expertise. Well done!”