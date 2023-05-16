Around 30 jobs will be created in the West End of the city when the first branch is opened in September.

Close £500,000 will be spent renovating the location on Radnor Street in the city’s West End which was previously home to Le Petit Conchon.

Civerinos is aiming to open two more locations in Glasgow, in the Southside and city centre, to create 100 jobs in total.

Civerinos will open on Radnor Street (Image: Story Shop)

Owner Michele Civiera said: "I’m proud of what we’ve built in Edinburgh, but that counts for nothing. When we open in Glasgow in September, it will be day one all over again. We’re starting from scratch; I’m treating this like it’s my first business.

“I fell in love with NY-style pizza when I lived and worked in New York. I love Paesano, Baked, Errol’s, the West Side Tavern, Celinos and so many others. Glasgow has a love affair with pizza and I’m excited to be part of it.

"The food scene in general is incredible and there’s a buzz about the city.

"If you’ve visited us before, you’ll know what to expect - if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Just like in Edinburgh you’ll be served massive tasty slices by good people with a playlist full of 80s and 90s hiphop.

“We’ll be here for a long time and this is just the first of our Glasgow venues. We want to become part of the city straight away and we are excited to collaborate with other businesses, groups and individuals on things that will have a positive impact on the community.”

Since the opening of the original Civerinos at Hunter Square, three more locations have been opened in Edinburgh on Forrest Road, Portobello Promenade and in Corstorphine.

GQ magazine named Civerinos "the coolest place to eat in Edinburgh" and it's also been listed among the 20 best pizzas in the world.

Recruitment will begin in Glasgow next month.