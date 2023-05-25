The specially curated menu features 14 enjoyable dishes, ranging from light and refreshing to indulgent and decadent, a perfect moment for a lunch break or during a leisurely afternoon at the weekend, it’s available daily. Saturday 12pm – 2:45pm and Sunday – Friday 12pm – 4:30pm. Guests can choose 3 dishes for just £28.

Enjoy Tattu's signature heroes, including the exquisite Seven Spiced Seared Tuna with Truffle aioli, caviar, and citrus ponzu.

Another must-try is the spicy Wok Fired Angry Bird, featuring flavourful crispy chicken, roasted peppers, and a delectable sesame honey soy sauce.

For those seeking fresh spring flavours, the Coconut Chicken Salad is a perfect choice that offers a refreshing combination of coconut sweetness and the zesty aromas of mint, coriander, and shallots.

The Sugar Snap and Broccoli Salad with Sesame, soy & chilli is a vibrant vegan option, boasting a crispy texture from the sugar snap peas and broccoli florets tossed in a savoury dressing with sesame oil, soy sauce with a hint of chilli.

Tattu’s Moon Stand launches in Manchester on Tuesday 9th May and in London, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh on Monday 15th May.

Reservations are now open for all Tattu Restaurants in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Graduating this summer? Tattu would like to say ‘congratulations’ to the class of 2023 by offering a complimentary Graduation cocktail to each guest dining from the Moon Stand Lunch or any of Tattu's sharing menus until the end of July. To get the offer, quote 'graduation' in the booking notes.

For more information and to book a table visit tattu.co.uk