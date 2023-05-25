Brought to you by
TATTU
Edinburgh-based Tattu has harnessed the power of Feng Shui to transform your day by elevating your daytime experience.
The restaurant promises to take you on a journey through the spiritual world of balance and harmony creating a transcendental dining experience with their new Moon Stand available throughout week.
The specially curated menu features 14 enjoyable dishes, ranging from light and refreshing to indulgent and decadent, a perfect moment for a lunch break or during a leisurely afternoon at the weekend, it’s available daily. Saturday 12pm – 2:45pm and Sunday – Friday 12pm – 4:30pm. Guests can choose 3 dishes for just £28.
Enjoy Tattu's signature heroes, including the exquisite Seven Spiced Seared Tuna with Truffle aioli, caviar, and citrus ponzu.
Another must-try is the spicy Wok Fired Angry Bird, featuring flavourful crispy chicken, roasted peppers, and a delectable sesame honey soy sauce.
For those seeking fresh spring flavours, the Coconut Chicken Salad is a perfect choice that offers a refreshing combination of coconut sweetness and the zesty aromas of mint, coriander, and shallots.
The Sugar Snap and Broccoli Salad with Sesame, soy & chilli is a vibrant vegan option, boasting a crispy texture from the sugar snap peas and broccoli florets tossed in a savoury dressing with sesame oil, soy sauce with a hint of chilli.
Tattu’s Moon Stand launches in Manchester on Tuesday 9th May and in London, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh on Monday 15th May.
Reservations are now open for all Tattu Restaurants in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh.
TOP CLASS FOOD
Graduating this summer? Tattu would like to say ‘congratulations’ to the class of 2023 by offering a complimentary Graduation cocktail to each guest dining from the Moon Stand Lunch or any of Tattu's sharing menus until the end of July. To get the offer, quote 'graduation' in the booking notes.
For more information and to book a table visit tattu.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here