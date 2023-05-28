Police are appealing for information following a deliberate fire at a Scottish restaurant and takeaway.
Emergency services were called to Burgur Grill on Titchfield Street in Kilmarnock in the early hours of Friday.
No-one was injured in the blaze, however, the building was extensively damaged.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.
Detective Constable Paul Gartland, Kilmarnock CID, said: "Although this fire happened in the early hours of the morning, from CCTV we know that there were a number of cars or taxis in the area at the time.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the street and who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or running from the building between 1.45 am and 2 am.
"Also, if you have dash-cam footage from the road between those times then please get in touch as it may have captured footage that may help our investigation."
Any information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 0347 of Friday, 26 May 2023. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
