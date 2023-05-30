GALLOWAY NATIONAL PARK ASSOCIATION

One of Scotland’s least known corners, Galloway is a land of beauty and contrast – rugged coastlines and sandy beaches, mountains and moorlands, tranquil lochs and gentle pastures.

It deserves to be cherished, which is why it is bidding to become Scotland’s next National Park.

Galloway has always been attractive to visitors. Ospreys cross from Africa to raise their young there in summer and Svalbard geese flock down from the Arctic to overwinter on the Solway Firth.

The discovery of the Galloway Hoard, one of the richest collections of Viking Age treasures, is a reminder of the different peoples who have arrived over the millennia – most to settle, some to raid and others to spread their faith.

The small towns, villages and scattered settlements are rich with history, cultural heritage and contemporary creativity.

Whithorn is Scotland’s cradle of Christianity, where St Ninian is said to have arrived in the 4th century on his mission to convert the Picts, and which attracted pilgrims for centuries afterwards.

Wigtown, with its famous book festival, is Scotland’s National Book Town and then there is the Artists’ Town of Kirkcudbright.

Returning to the natural world, the 300 square mile Galloway International Dark Sky Park is a place to enjoy the full magnificence of the moon, planets, stars and Milky Way.

Scotland is soon to have at least one new National Park and Galloway was first in line to tell the Scottish Government that it would bid.

The campaign is being led by the Galloway National Park Association (GNPA) with strong support from the community, businesses, local authorities and MSPs and MPs from across the political spectrum.

The formal bid will be made between October 2023 and February 2024, with an announcement due in Spring 2024 on where has been successful.

GNPA is calling on people to help by becoming a member or a business champion, by joining its young supporters group, or just following on social media.

The ultimate aim is to ensure a sustainable future for Galloway and one that celebrates all that makes it so special, from the seashores, lochs and rivers to the summit of Merrick – southern Scotland’s highest peak.

Here are some of the reasons why it’s got to be Galloway:

A unique mix of landscapes that need to be cared for and enhanced, which would add real diversity to Scotland’s family of National Parks. Ample opportunity, and need, for an increase in sustainable tourism.

Easy access to wonderful countryside for all, with good road and public transport links

A Galloway National Park would create an internationally recognised brand, promoting a green recovery in a fragile rural economy while helping Scotland tackle its biodiversity and climate change challenges.

It would go a long way to meeting the country’s commitment to protect at least 30% of its land for nature by 2030.

And there is something else GNPA would invite you to do – visit Galloway. Discover for yourself its magic, its wonderful wildlife, breath-taking countryside and its distinctive heritage and culture.

www.gallowaynationalpark.org

THE GLOBE INN

Scotland’s most historic pub – The Globe Inn, Dumfries has been added to the latest edition of The Michelin Guide.

The world’s most famous dining guide noted that The Globe Inn, Dumfries “is well known as a favourite haunt of legendary Scottish poet, Robert Burns, and with over 300 whiskies available in the snug in which he held court, a drink here is a must.

The vintage-style restaurant, with its Tam O’Shanter mural, is an atmospheric place to dine. The menu puts Scottish produce to the fore, and dishes are creative, modern, and full of colour and flavour.”

For a unique, and truly memorable dining experience in one of the most special settings in the world, The Globe Inn in Dumfries is a must.

One of the oldest inns in Scotland, dating back to 1610, it was most famously the “favourite howff” of Robert Burns, who lived, loved, and entertained there. It continues to win hearts to this day, as well as awards, including being named the South of Scotland Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year 2022.

Created with passion by one of the country's finest culinary teams – Michelin-experienced chefs: Jonathan Brett, Head of Cuisine; multi award winning Scottish Young Chef of the Year Sous Chef Fraser Cameron; and Chef de Partie Gary Spratt – the dishes are deliberately bold, delicately plated, and delightfully served: traditional Scottish food expertly prepared using fresh, local ingredients and modern and classical culinary techniques.

Open Wednesday to Saturday evenings, from 5-9pm, with a lunch service from 12 to 2pm on Wednesday – Saturday, The Globe Inn, Dumfries offers a range of dining experiences. In addition to the 1610 Restaurant where you can enjoy a range of A La Carte choices, there’s the divine Grand Dining Room.

Suitable for up to 30 guests, with three, five and seven-course menus; Burns’ Dining Room, is where the Bard once ate, drank, and held court. The perfect place for an exclusive and intimate experience, where you can enjoy a bespoke 10-course menu with perfectly paired beverages.

And Mrs Hyslop’s Kitchen, the original 18th century kitchen where, around a table for six you can choose one of the excellent set menus along with interesting beverage pairings and entertainment options for a dining experience to remember.

The Globe Inn, Dumfries is a must-visit dining destination for anyone who loves fine food, dining experiences, and the chance to eat in one of the most special settings Scotland has to offer.

The Globe Inn, tel: 01387 323010; mail@globeinndumfries.co.uk; www.globeinndumfries.co.uk

Dumfries & Galloway Aviation Museum

Dumfries & Galloway Aviation Museum is a great family day out. Based around the control tower of the former RAF Dumfries, we are completely volunteer managed and run, and over the last 45 years have amassed a huge collection of aircraft, artefacts and personal histories from WW1 to the present day.

The tower holds an impressive collection of aero engines and artefacts spread over three floors. We have everything from Merlins to Avon jets, as well as displays of flying kit and weapons.

There is also a collection of aircraft archaeology, where you can learn about the final flights of many aircraft lost in the local area. The top floor holds a recreation of the wartime watch office where you can look out to where the runways once lay.

We are home to the amazing Loch Doon Spitfire, restored and on display in its own building.

This is unique in Scotland as being the only Battle of Britain veteran Spitfire on display, with real combat history. Learn about what it was like to fly this legendary fighter, and the reality of combat at twenty thousand feet. Listen in on one of our talks given by one of the divers who recovered the aircraft or watch the film of its recovery and restoration.

Our Airborne Forces collection is unique in Scotland. We have examples of Horsa, Hadrian and Hotspur gliders and a replica Hamilcar, as well as an airborne Jeep. With dioramas, parachutes, weapons and kit there’s lots to see and learn about.

Step back in time in the Home Front building, with recreations of a wartime shop, bedroom living room and kitchen explaining the story of rationing, evacuees, wand what life was like at home. Displays tell the story of the Home Guard, air raids, Land Army girls, firemen and many more home front occupations.

Our RAF Dumfries building tells the story of our home airfield and the people who passed through our gates. From the civilian staff and the battle-hardened instructors to the thousands of trainee gunners and bomb aimers, you can learn how they lived and trained.

There are examples of the kit they used as well as an original gun turret to see how cramped and cold a gunner’s life could be and a diorama of a bomber mission, showing what our boys would go on to experience once on an operational squadron.

Outside, you can see our Lightning jet fighter, the graceful Hawker Hunter and our distinctive Fairey Gannet aircraft amongst many others and visit our Anderson shelter and Dig for Victory garden. You can even climb aboard our Cold War Canberra and see what it was like to fly this classic aircraft. Take a seat in our memorial garden or sit amongst the aircraft in our grounds.

You can have a refreshing cuppa, ice cream or even lunch in Faithfull Annie’s tearoom and pick up a memento of your visit in our well stocked gift shop.

Please check our website for opening times and special events, or look us up on Facebook.

www.dumfriesaviationmuseum.com

Denholm Antiques and Interiors

At Denholm Antiques and Interiors we hope that we have created a unique destination for our visitors and customers to enjoy.

We have combined an antiques and interiors shopping experience with the chance to experience the delights of authentic Italian cuisine prepared by an award winning Italian chef.

We are situated in the picturesque Scottish Borders village of Denholm, near Hawick.

We offer an eclectic mixture of beautiful furniture, lighting, curtains, ceramics, jewellery and glassware. New and old, modern and antique, you’re sure to find that special something you've been searching for, all at fantastic prices.

Whether it be for house, home, castle or a gift for a friend you will not be disappointed.

We have a number of dealers who bring their own individual style of interesting antiques and collectables to the centre, some of whom specialize in silver and jewellery. All our stock is displayed in a comfortable setting that we hope will allow your own imagination to picture items in your own home.

As we are not situated in a large town and you need to make a special trip to reach us, we aim to make your visit as enjoyable as possible while offering you our best service.

We can also arrange delivery of larger items of furniture to suit your requirements.

To add to all this, you can also visit our coffee shop / restaurant The Denholm Meet which is situated on the ground floor where you can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine prepared by award winning chef Antonio Caterino. There is also an outdoor patio seating area perfect for dinning alfresco when weather permits and you can also bring along your fur baby.

Antonio has owned and run restaurants for many years and has gained numerous awards. He also travels the world hosting and participating in a variety of exhibitions and seminars. As well as his association with us he also owns and runs the Monte Cassino Restaurant in Melrose and we are delighted to have him involved in our joint venture.

So, if your are looking for something to enhance your home, a gift for someone special, fancy eating Italian, or just relaxing and enjoying the best Italian coffee and pastries inThe Borders.

Denholm Antiques and The Denholm Meet are truly a hidden gem not to be missed.

Denholm Antiques & Interiors

1 Westside Denholm, Hawick TD9 8LX

01450 870980

Email: denholmantiques@btconnect.com

www.denholmantiquesandinteriors.co.uk

Logan Botanic Garden

Take a walk in paradise at five star Logan Botanic Garden and discover plant treasures rarely seen in the United Kingdom.

Located on the south-western tip of Scotland, Logan, known as ‘Scotland’s most exotic Garden’, enjoys an almost subtropical climate. The Garden is warmed by the Gulf Stream which enables plants from Australia, New Zealand, South and Central America and Southern Africa to thrive outdoors.

Logan’s collection of palm trees and tree ferns form an antipodean feeling and create an exotic spectacle. Visitors can walk through groves of eucalyptus or stand in the shade of awesome giant rhubarb-like gunnera.

The Walled Garden is a showcase for many species of plants and the pond, adorned with water lilies, adds to the air of tranquility.

The Garden’s elegant Victorian-style conservatory houses a range of particularly tender exotic plants from South Africa. It is the first all-green public glasshouse in Britain.

Guided Walks are held on the second Tuesday of every month from March until November at 10.30am-12pm. From June to September there is also a guided walk on the fourth Tuesday of every month. No booking required.

The Garden’s award-winning Potting Shed Bistro serves an array of tempting lunches, light snacks and quality home baking.

Many fresh ingredients on the menu, including seafood, cheeses and vegetables, are sourced from local suppliers in Dumfries & Galloway.

en-gb.facebook.com/loganbotanicgarden/

MUSEUM OF LEAD MINING

Wanlockhead is set amid the Lowther Hills on the Southern Upland Way with the Mennock Pass offering some of the most beautiful scenery in Scotland. It is only 15- 20 minutes from the M74.

Wanlockhead is the highest village in Scotland. In the Highlands most people lived in the lower valleys. Wanlockhead and Leadhills developed as settlements in these high uplands because the lead was accessible to mining here.

What could be interesting about lead mining?

Come and find out by exploring our museum. Lead has been mined in this area since Roman times. In the 1800s it is said that 80% of all Scottish lead was mined at Wanlockhead and Leadhills, only two miles further north east.

The Visitor Centre has a fantastic display of minerals, gold, mining history and local artefacts. It also houses a gift shop and tearoom.

You can join a guided tour of the historic buildings which make up the Museum of Lead Mining.

The genuine 18th century, Lochnell Mine was actively worked between 1710 and 1860. It is the only underground mine open to tourists in Scotland.

With your hard hats on you can walk to the massive ‘stope’ – the space left behind when the lead ore was removed. It is best to wear walking shoes and bring a rain mac as it can be a bit drippy underground.

Straitsteps Cottages show how the living conditions of the miners improved between 1750, 1850 & 1910. Before 1710 the miners came and camped by the burn. They were only able to work through the summer. The weather was too harsh to camp through the winter.

The Miners’ Library is one of the oldest subscription libraries in Europe and holds a nationally Recognised Collection. The library was introduced to reduce ‘unruly behaviour’. There were strict rules about who and how books were loaned.

The collection of books is mixed and varied including popular books on travel of the time, religion, agricultural techniques and many biographies. There are some on mining too! The atmosphere is unique and enhanced by the smell of the leather books!

And yes, you can search for gold by trying a taster gold panning session in our bespoke panning tanks. Also available, are more formal gold panning sessions with an expert. You must have a licence to gold pan in the burns.

The visit can easily take 2-3 hours. The site is fully accessible, except the mine tour. Please see the website for more information www.leadminingmuseum.co.uk , phone on 01959 74387 or email on info@leadminingmuseum.co.uk

COUNTRY & FOOD FESTIVAL, PHILIPHAUGH ESTATE, SELKIRK

We are hosting a large Country & Food Festival in association with Abbey Fine Wines on Saturday 23rd September.

This not to be missed festival is a unique blend of top-quality products, high-end brands, and creative talent. We are celebrating the BEST of being British, with an incredible line-up put together for the whole family to thoroughly enjoy.

Tickets are: Adult ticket £15, Concession ticket (over 65) £10, Youth Ticket ages 6-16 £5 (under 6 free entry) and Family of 4 ticket (2 adults and 2 children under 16) £30.

Make the day extra special and pre-book a ticket for our VIP Luxury Dining Tent & Garden: a 4-course lunch created by Jo’s Kitchen (limited availability, pre-book only) or the VIP Tent & Garden Drinks only tickets (limited availability, also available on the day).

Make the most of our FREE fly fishing lessons by booking your slot online, and you can also pre-order the amazing festival cookbook.

The Festival has something for everyone to enjoy, not only will there be excellent products on offer but we will also have a variety of activities from Archery, to art galleries, artisan food tents, dog competitions, barista lessons & tastings, children’s interactive zone, cycling, creative art, crafts & gifts tent, antique tent, jewellery, clothing brands, open flame game cooking, big kitchen theatre, health & wellness tents, something for equine lovers and enthusiastic gardeners with landscape and flower displays, as well as interior design stalls.

There will also be delicious food trucks and live music & stretch tent bars… and so much more.

This is taking place on Philiphaugh Estate just outside Selkirk. Whilst visiting us, you can also see a salmon viewing centre where you can see live underwater footage of salmon, eels and other river fauna travelling through the pass, an interactive Golden Eagle information centre, a Hydro Electric Station, first of its kind on the river Tweed and a beautiful Walled Garden & Nursery to stunning walks on the estate including the famous walk of the Battle of Philiphaugh in 1645.

And of course your visit wouldn’t be complete unless you enjoyed a tasty treat from our Waterwheel café.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW

To book tickets and find out more about the festival, head to our website philiphaughestate.com/country-food-festival

THE WHITEHOUSE GALLERY

With nineteen years of experience, The Whitehouse Gallery is one of the most established and well respected commercial Art Galleries in Dumfries & Galloway. With a nationwide reputation, this gallery represents some of the best artists & makers in the UK alongside up-and-coming talents, in six beautifully curated exhibitions a year.

The Whitehouse Gallery is based in the historic Artist Town of Kirkcudbright, which is a must visit destination for art lovers. Steeped in artistic history, this small coastal town is a hub of creative energy, with a large selection of art galleries, open studios and art events throughout the year, and all surrounded by the most stunning countryside and coastline. What more could you ask for!

Spread over two floors, the gallery offers a large and inviting space to explore and enjoy the varied selection of artwork on display. Whilst the downstairs is a more traditional contemporary gallery setting, the stairs take you up to a more homely setting, where work can sometimes be easier to visualise in your own home.

Alongside paintings and printmaking, there is a strong mix of original furniture, ceramics, glass, sculpture, willow baskets, textiles, jewellery and much more.

If you are visiting as a family with young children or with your dog, the door is open to all in this friendly and welcoming space. Staff are on hand to help wherever possible, with young children usually being given materials to create their own masterpieces whilst the parents browse, and dogs are always well fussed over.

The current exhibition ‘Canvas & Clay II’ is one for lovers of paintings and pottery, finding harmony between both mediums in its careful curation. It’s already receiving rave reviews, and can be viewed online here

This exhibition will run until 24th June, after which the gallery will close for a week to install their Summer Exhibition, so it’s always worth checking their website before making a trip to visit.

For those unable to visit in person, there is an excellent online facility, offering the ability to view and purchase most of the work in the exhibition. However, if you think you can , make Kirkcudbright your next holiday destination. You won’t be disappointed!

Normal Opening Times: Mon-Sat, 10am-4pm

The Whitehouse Gallery

47 St Mary Street, Kirkcudbright DG6 4DU

T: 01557 330223 E: info@whitehousegallery.co.uk

www.whitehousegallery.co.uk

This content was brought to you in partnership with all the clients mentioned above