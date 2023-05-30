Once inside, a guaranteed warm welcome is offset by a state-of-the-art system which refrigerates the whole shop floor, keeping their overflowing produce counters at their perfect temperature and serving as an instant indication that the operation is run by a crew who truly knows their stuff.

Alongside a crack team with the ability to answer next to any query from the cheddar curious and brie believers, the main man himself has been known to regularly step behind the counter at both Byres Road and Dean Park Street, relishing the chance to chat with customers.

A former chef of 25 years, Mewes’ incredible knowledge and passion for the products he stocks are never more evident than in his comprehensive weekly newsletters inviting everyone from part-time foodies to potential suppliers to gain an insight into the wonderful world of cheese.

To do so, the award-winning cheesemonger has worked closely with Hervé Mons, a leading French affineur, and Neal’s Yard Dairy of London.

And whether it’s a blue-tinged Colston Bassett Stilton, a Gouda-style Coolea created by a Dutch couple who settled in West Cork in the late 70s, or a ripe ‘Minger’ with a pungent aroma from Highland Fine Cheeses near Tain, he has tirelessly used his email updates to champion small scale producers.

“I love my job” he proudly exclaimed in one particularly enthusiastic post detailing a trip to London to meet with suppliers from Spain and France.

Facing a formidable challenge for the food and drink industry during covid lockdowns, Mewes like many others was forced to allow just one customer to enter his premises at a time but chose to remain open.

Recognising that cheese makers around the country would also be struggling, he reportedly slashed the in-store prices of products from producers who were at risk of going out of business in an effort to maximise their sales and avoid wasted stock.

Speaking with Inspirational Cheese Retailers, he said: “We helped shift a lot of the volume of farmhouse cheeses to keep everyone in business.

“The last thing we want is any British farmhouse cheese to go out of business.

“The British farmhouse cheese that we have is amazing, and [so is] the quality of cheeses that come through.

"We want to keep that going.”

Now, both Glasgow and Edinburgh are preparing to bid farewell to a stalwart of the country’s food and drink scene after Mr Mewes today announced plans for the sale of his business.

After revealing that he believes "the time is right to pass over the reins to a new owner who can build on the current success", we’re wishing all the best to the man who has helped people across Scotland level up their cheese boards for over a decade with the hopes that a worthy successor will carry on his dairy driven legacy.