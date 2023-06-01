Staff at a Glasgow cafe are withdrawing their labour over a "serious and imminent danger to health & safety".
Kitchen workers at the 13th Note say they do not have the proper equipment for a commercial kitchen, and have had to deal with issues such as the front wheels of a 180kg industrial fridge snapping, causing it to almost topple onto a worker, and the collapse of shelves onto the head of a chef.
A collective grievance motion which Unite Hospitality claim has been signed by 90 per cent of staff was handed to the venue's owners in March.
Issues raised by the 13th Note workers included zero hour contracts, which offer little stability and see hours fluctuate week to week; staff under 23 and under 21 being paid lower rates for the same work; and kitchen staff being expected to work 12 hour shifts.
On Thursday the union announced that staff would be withdrawing from work due to “serious & imminent danger to health & safety” and invoking section 44 of the Employment Right Acts.
A Unite Hospitality spokesperson said: "Today our members in the 13th Note kitchen were forced to invoke section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996, allowing them to withdraw their labour in the face of serious and immediate threats to their safety and well-being.
"This was a result of faulty equipment finally breaking, falling on workers and which could have caused much more serious bodily harm to workers.
"Issues of health and safety have been raised by our members since the initial collective grievance in March yet 3 months on they have had to make this decision due to Jacqueline Fennessy's inaction to rectify severe H&S issues.
"This is about the safety of our members and the safety of customers. No person should be forced to leave their workplace due to serious and imminent danger in 2023. Our kitchen members will not be returning to work until the issue is resolved and their safety is guaranteed.
"The workers at 13th Note have reached the point that action such as this, protected under Section 44, has had to be taken. This is wholly unacceptable and could have been avoided if Jacqueline recognised the issues raised by the 13th Note workforce.
"Our members are prepared to escalate this dispute if Jacqueline Fennessy does not improve the state of the workplace as well as derisory pay & contracts and refusal to recognise Unite as the union representing 95% of workers."
Owner Jacqueline Fennessy has been contacted for comment. She previously told The Herald it was "categorically untrue" there were health and safety issues at 13th Note.
