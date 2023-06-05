The reopening of a pioneering Edinburgh street food market has been delayed until next year amid an ‘ambitious’ move to a new location.
First established in 2015, The Pitt street food market soon became a celebrated weekly showcase of the country’s most exciting food and drink vendors while also providing a vibrant hub for live entertainment.
Last year, organisers announced that the Pitt Street spot was set to close with plans to move to a Granton site which would be three times the size of their original home and include a 750-capacity event space.
While an opening date was initially scheduled for spring this year, the team has now shared an online statement announcing a significant delay in the market’s return due to ‘inevitable’ hold-ups.
The statement read: “You’re probably thinking, ‘Hey, didn’t The Pitt say they were going to be open by now?’
“Well, you’re right, we did say that.
“Straight up, it’s been quite the journey, let us tell you.
“That journey hasn’t gone entirely to plan in terms of what we initially set out, but, we’re happy to say that this has meant a delay rather than anything worse.”
The Pitt has said that a Crowdfunder will be launched as 'final touches’ are carried out at the new location with more information due to be released in the coming months.
The statement continued: “Our new home in Granton is part of a much wider, very ambitious project, and with everything going on in the world there have been some, perhaps rather inevitable, hold-ups.
“The good news is building works have now started, and we’re very confident of being back with a bang next year with tons of food, tons of events, and a sea view to die for.”
