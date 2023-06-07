For the second year running, members of the public were asked to vote for their favourite eateries which create an ‘exceptional dining experience’ by providing outstanding levels of customer service and innovative menu offerings.

Pictured: Pictured: Cail Bruich has been shortlisted for Scottish Restaurant of the Year (Image: Newsquest)

READ MORE: See how a new cocktail lounge and restaurant has transformed this landmark building

Nominated for the prestigious title of Restaurant of the Year for 2023 are Sun Dancer Bar and Restaurant (Nairn), Brea (Stirling), Cafe St Honorė (Edinburgh), Cail Bruich (Glasgow), North Port Scottish Restaurant (Perth), Glaschu Restaurant & Bar (Glasgow), Amber Restaurant (Edinburgh), Christie’s Scottish Tapas (Falkirk), Barley Bree Restaurant With Rooms (Crieff) and Borough (Edinburgh).

A comprehensive list of 34 other categories ranges from Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year to Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year as the awards endeavour to recognise the brightest starts from every corner of the industry.

The winners will be revealed during a ceremony at the Glasgow Marriot Hotel on Monday, July 3.

READ MORE: 'We want you to get involved': A new chapter for The Herald's Food & Drink coverage

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards is an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining.

“With Mediterranean, Japanese, Nepalese, Seafood and Mexican restaurants amongst others, Scotland is a real paradise for foodies.

“The Awards are expected to be one of the biggest gatherings for restaurant owners in Scotland.

We are thrilled to announce our finalists for 2023 and look forward to revealing the winners at the awards ceremony.”

Find the full list of this year’s categories and nominees here.