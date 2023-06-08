The business, on Maryhill Road, near the junction with Queen Margaret Drive, previously traded as the Strathmore.

Alan Tomkins, one of Glasgow’s leading hospitality entrepreneurs, took over the restaurant in 2018 alongside business partner Calum Lawson.

It reopened in September of that year after months of redesign to the restaurant, glasshouse conservatory, outdoor terrace, menu and interiors, and £200,000 of investment.

Mr Tomkins, a former board director of the Glasgow City Marketing Bureau is behind a host of the city’s food places, including Ralph and Finns, which was previously Urban Bar & Brasserie and Vroni’s Wine Bar.

READ MORE: Glasgow businessman launches rebrand of popular City Centre bar and restaurant

When he took over the business he said he hoped it encourage more bars and restaurants to think outside the box and break free from the shackles of the West End.

He said at the time: "The transformation of Finnieston came because of a few anchor venues offering spectacular food and drink.

"Calum and I both believe we can lead a similar sea-change in Maryhill and North Kelvinside."

The restaurant is described as a "well-established" business with an enviable reputation for gastro-pub food that is in a prominent position close to Firhill Stadium, home of Partick Thistle and Murano student village.

It is on the market for £99,000 with an annual rent of £20,625 and has a turnover of £389,161.

READ MORE: Glasgow businessman says 'bold action' required to save nightlife and hospitality

The sale notice states: "The business has developed an enviable reputation for its quality gastro-pub style food and service, as well as an extensive drinks selection.

"The restaurant area is positioned to the rear of the premises, within the stunning new glasshouse conservatory area, and must be one of the finest dining areas in Glasgow, with full floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden, which can be opened up to create an al fresco dining experience."

The name pays homage to the tale of prisoners starting their journey to Botany Bay on the nearby Forth and Clyde Canal.