The Botany bar and restaurant in Glasgow has been put up for sale, five years after it re-opened following a major rebrand by its new owners.
The business, on Maryhill Road, near the junction with Queen Margaret Drive, previously traded as the Strathmore.
Alan Tomkins, one of Glasgow’s leading hospitality entrepreneurs, took over the restaurant in 2018 alongside business partner Calum Lawson.
It reopened in September of that year after months of redesign to the restaurant, glasshouse conservatory, outdoor terrace, menu and interiors, and £200,000 of investment.
Mr Tomkins, a former board director of the Glasgow City Marketing Bureau is behind a host of the city’s food places, including Ralph and Finns, which was previously Urban Bar & Brasserie and Vroni’s Wine Bar.
READ MORE: Glasgow businessman launches rebrand of popular City Centre bar and restaurant
When he took over the business he said he hoped it encourage more bars and restaurants to think outside the box and break free from the shackles of the West End.
He said at the time: "The transformation of Finnieston came because of a few anchor venues offering spectacular food and drink.
"Calum and I both believe we can lead a similar sea-change in Maryhill and North Kelvinside."
The restaurant is described as a "well-established" business with an enviable reputation for gastro-pub food that is in a prominent position close to Firhill Stadium, home of Partick Thistle and Murano student village.
It is on the market for £99,000 with an annual rent of £20,625 and has a turnover of £389,161.
READ MORE: Glasgow businessman says 'bold action' required to save nightlife and hospitality
The sale notice states: "The business has developed an enviable reputation for its quality gastro-pub style food and service, as well as an extensive drinks selection.
"The restaurant area is positioned to the rear of the premises, within the stunning new glasshouse conservatory area, and must be one of the finest dining areas in Glasgow, with full floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden, which can be opened up to create an al fresco dining experience."
The name pays homage to the tale of prisoners starting their journey to Botany Bay on the nearby Forth and Clyde Canal.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here